We Want To See Your Best Dorm Decorations

Somewhere along my protracted tour-de-force of small, expensive, private, wooded, southern liberal arts institutions I crafted a rough idea of what sort of musty space I would soon inhabit with a total stranger. Two years of exposure to the life of a first-year college student (gained via following around my older brother and visiting friends) gave me the impression that the dimensions of the room I would inhabit probably resembled those of a walk-in closet — and surely, twin beds and a hall bathroom would accompany my quarters. When I finally moved onto campus, such became the compelling reality for 17-year old me. In spite of my inevitably frustrating living conditions, I was eager to tackle an important life challenge. Everyone has to live in dorms like these, I thought.
