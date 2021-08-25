Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

We Want To See Your Best Dorm Decorations

By Lauren Wysseier
Onward State
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you live in a dorm at Penn State, chances are you’ve gone over the top to make your living space as nice as possible…especially if you’ve been assigned to an unrenovated building. We already know you’ve seen a million TikToks about college move-in, and you’ve gotta admit, some of...

onwardstate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dorm#Pinterest#Roommates#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Interior DesignBrit + Co

13 #Shelfies To Inspire Your Fall Decor

Sprucing up our homes for fall feels like spring cleaning's chic older sister. You can swap bright colors for earthier tones, decorate with pumpkins and mums, and add a little bit of Pumpkin Spice to... everything. While you're preparing to bunker down for winter, making your home feel cozy with products that match your style is definitely a must, and it's not as difficult as you might think. We rounded up 13 #shelfies — from pantries to skincare cabinets to bookshelves — to inspire your next decor update.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

Why the Designer of This Boy’s Bedroom Never Asked “What’s Your Favorite Color?”

Most designers present material options to their clients by sprawling a bunch of fabric and wallpaper swatches out on their dining room table. But when she consulted with homeowner Lauren Harris to make over her son Desi’s bedroom, New Jersey–based designer Hollie Velten-Lattrell—who owns Spaces, a practice focused on helping families create environments that look and feel good—took a different approach. She started with a diorama filled with printed wallpaper samples, teeny furniture, and little character figurines for the then 5-year-old to test out in a miniature version of his space. “I was able to tell what he liked and how he wanted the furniture to be arranged within the room,” says Velten-Lattrell.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

I Shopped 3 Popular Back-To-School Spots, and These Are My Favorite Dorm Decor Picks

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. However you’re college-ing this year — heading to a dorm, moving to an off-campus apartment, living at home, or learning remotely — now’s officially the time to start setting up your perfect study/living/hangout space, be it your first-ever semester or senior year. Any dorm room or bedroom, big or small (major emphasis on small), can benefit big-time from a few organizing and comfort essentials. The good news is that you don’t have to spend a fortune to set up a space that’ll work hard for you.
Onward State

Your Guide To The Fall 2021 Involvement Fair

For the first time in two years, the Fall Involvement Fair is in person. The fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, and Thursday, August 26. Upperclassmen have waited two years for the fair to return to the HUB Lawn, while sophomores and freshmen have never experienced an actual in-person fair. It, like many other traditional Penn State experiences, is brand-spankin’ new to them.
Behind Viral VideosMorganton News Herald

These TikTok videos will make you want to wallpaper your ceiling

TikTok creators are always trying out home décor trends, and they didn’t hesitate to try wallpapering their ceilings either. These bold transformations will tempt you to do it yourself. 1. Add a vintage touch. This vintage tin wallpaper from Arhaus is perfect for adding a vintage touch to any room....
CollegesOld Gold Black

What your freshman dorm says about you

Somewhere along my protracted tour-de-force of small, expensive, private, wooded, southern liberal arts institutions I crafted a rough idea of what sort of musty space I would soon inhabit with a total stranger. Two years of exposure to the life of a first-year college student (gained via following around my older brother and visiting friends) gave me the impression that the dimensions of the room I would inhabit probably resembled those of a walk-in closet — and surely, twin beds and a hall bathroom would accompany my quarters. When I finally moved onto campus, such became the compelling reality for 17-year old me. In spite of my inevitably frustrating living conditions, I was eager to tackle an important life challenge. Everyone has to live in dorms like these, I thought.
Columbus, OH614now.com

We want your wedding photos!

Our October issue of 614 Magazine will have an entire section devoted to weddings, and we want to feature your gorgeous photos. To be considered, please email [email protected] with the subject line “wedding photos” no later than Sept. 9. Please include your name, a few sentences about your love story, and an example of your wedding photos. If we run your photos, we’ll also need to get permission from your wedding photographer.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Here’s How to Design Your Home So It Never Looks Outdated, According to HGTV Experts

It can be hard to resist design trends when they’re everywhere, even if you know there’s a large possibility that they will soon be outdated. On the other hand, you don’t want to resort to making everything gray and beige. But Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein, the pair behind the famous Instagram account Cheap Old Houses who now have their own HGTV show by the same name, have a word of advice — lean into the design origins and inspiration of your home, and it’ll never feel dated.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Is the One Place You Haven’t Thought to Put Your Bar Cart

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you live in a house or an apartment, certain spots can always be a little tricky to decorate. For some, it’s the tiny half-bath that barely has room for a sink. For others, it’s the empty wall space looming above a headboard. For Abigail, the entryway by the front door was her trouble spot. Luckily, she found a fun little fix that can literally work for anyone, and spoiler alert: It includes a bar cart.
CollegesOnward State

Staff Picks: The Little Things We’re Happy To Have Back On Campus

After months of anticipation for the fall semester, Penn State was buzzing yesterday as fall classes began. The sidewalks were filled with people walking shoulder to shoulder, and there was a certain energy that campus hadn’t felt since March 2020. Everyone has something they’re looking forward to with in-person classes...
Lifestylelizmarieblog.com

Favorite Things Friday: Fall Inspiration, Kids Pajamas, and My Friday Finds!

Happy Friday, Friends! Do you ever have those weeks where you have so many exciting projects planned, but then something needs your attention and every one of your plans is put on pause? That was me this week. On Sunday we had a pool party to celebrate Cope’s second adoption birthday and Cope started to not feel good. This week I put most things on the back burner to take care of our sick little boy. He has since started feeling much better and thank you for all of your prayers and well wishes! But with the state of the world and the heaviness in our hearts, the time to slow down and focus on family came at the most ideal time. We were able to process, pray, and make notes of everything we are grateful for. While most of my week was spent cuddling my little boy, I was also able to take some ‘me time’ to create what I love for all of you. In between those slower moments, here is what I’ve been up to this week:
MusicOnward State

Your Fall 2021 Sylly Week Playlist

We’re sort of back to normal. But to help kick things off, we’ve crafted the perfect Sylly Week playlist. We added some classics like Cherub’s “Doses & Mimosas” and new tunes such as Kid LAROI’s “STAY.” Whether you’re drinking every day of the week or unwinding from your summer internship, this playlist is for you.
Apparelourcommunitynow.com

'80s and '90s Jewelry Trends That We Want to See Make a Comeback

The '80s and '90s were fascinating times for both jewelry and fashion as a whole. Several different cultural, economic, and technological trends developed in a relatively short window, and you can see the effects in the bright styles and quirky accessories of the time. More and more women were entering the workforce, which changed the conversation about how jewelry could be used to express status, compliment working outfits, or express cultural solidarity.
CollegesOnward State

Overheard During Sylly Week: Fall 2021

The first week of classes has nearly come and gone. With in-person learning back in full force, we’re back to encountering unnecessarily long Starbucks lines and daily fights for parking spots. The days of the typical unmuted student are behind us. Now, we must deal with the Willard Preacher, poor...
Interior DesignETOnline.com

Best Decor to Dress Up Your Table for Fall

The only thing better than treating your guests to a decadent fall meal, is presenting it via a thoughtfully curated tablescape that's complete with candlesticks, warm color tones and pumpkin decor galore. If you're hoping to channel your inner-Martha Stewart this fall, look no further for hosting inspiration than ET Style.

Comments / 0

Community Policy