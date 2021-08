When it comes to the wonderful and vast world of machine-learning, there are many popular options that many Data Scientists choose to work worth. Truthfully, in my personal outlook on the Data Science ecosystem right now, I think that many aspects of the field are outdated while others are charging forward at the speed of light. In a way this makes sense, because an exploding industry like this has not had the time to properly mature to its size, and thus we ultimately face some issues.