Dollar perks up to trade above one-week low on Delta variant fears

By Ritvik Carvalho
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar gained on Wednesday to trade above a one-week low versus major peers amid concerns that the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant could derail a global economic recovery.

Risk appetite in global markets has improved since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in a move that could accelerate U.S. inoculations.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said on Tuesday that the United States could get COVID-19 under control by early next year.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against six rivals, edged up 0.07% to 92.981, after dipping to 92.804 the previous day for the first time since Aug. 17.

The greenback had rallied until the start of this week, with the dollar index hitting a 9 1/2-month high of 93.734 on Friday, on fears over Delta’s economic impact and as the Federal Reserve signalled a tapering of stimulus was likely this year.

However, with Delta clouding the outlook, expectations have diminished that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will indicate a timeline for tapering when he speaks at the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

“We’ve had a bit of a growth scare, style and sector rotations... and that’s definitely boosted the dollar because of its safe-haven status,” said Vasileios Gkionakis, global head of FX strategy at Lombard Odier Group.

“In the short term, we’re still going to be trading in ranges, with upside bias.”

Gkionakis added that he thinks Jackson Hole won’t be a big event for the dollar.

“The takeaway has been well telegraphed so far,” he said.

The dollar gained 0.06% to 109.745 yen, another safe-haven currency, near the middle of the trading range since early July.

Against the euro, the dollar fell about 0.1% to $1.1744, remaining close to the one-week low of $1.17655 touched overnight.

Sterling traded flat at $1.3730 after rising to as high as $1.37475 on Tuesday, its strongest since Nov. 19.

Australia’s dollar dropped 0.06% to $0.7253 after touching a one-week high of $0.7271 in the previous session.

“Global growth concerns, or lack thereof, will likely remain the major driver of the USD until Friday,” Kim Mundy, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a report.

“The risk is skewed to a move higher on Friday if Chair Powell reinforces that economic data are consistent with a near-term tapering.”

CBA expects the Fed to announce its intent to taper in September, actually begin tapering in October, and finish by September 2022, she added. “We believe the USD uptrend has further to run.”

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

BusinessFXStreet.com

US dollar: More stability with Fed tapering plans priced in – Goldman Sachs

In its latest research report, Goldman Sachs expects US dollar stability while citing the market’s response to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s tapering hints and their signal of monetary policy adjustments, marked in June. Key quotes. Following Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech, the July FOMC meeting minutes, and a variety...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Oil prices and US rate policy undermine outlook

USD/CAD reverses as WTI gains 5.9% on Monday, 10.9% on the week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell says a taper is coming, markets want to know when. Dollar falls even though US Treasury yield curve steepens modestly. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts weakness ahead. The USD/CAD was bracketed by losses last week...
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs

Bulls were in the front seat for financial markets this past week, with stock markets across the world rising. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained about 2.8%, 1.5% and 0.9% respectively. In Europe, the FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.85% and 1.05% respectively. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.32% to end the week.
RestaurantsPosted by
CBS News

Delta variant fears are deterring Americans from seeking work

As the U.S. economy continues to rebound, some employers are struggling to hire workers, forcing restaurants to shutter dining rooms or cut hours. Potential causes of the worker shortage have sparked no end of debate. Some blame generous unemployment benefits, while others point to a lack of child care and early retirements.
BusinessCFO.com

Powell Remains Cautious on Stimulus ‘Tapering’

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has confirmed that the Fed is moving toward winding down its emergency economic stimulus program, citing progress in meeting its inflation and employment goals. The Fed has pledged to maintain reducing its monthly $120 billion asset purchase program until it sees “substantial further progress” on...
Businessbitcoinmagazine.com

How Would Fed Tapering Affect The Bitcoin Market?

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. With the S&P 500 continuing to reach all-time highs seemingly almost daily, with...
EconomyDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook Hinges on ISM Manufacturing Survey, NFP Report

The slew of US data prints on tap for the start of September are likely to sway the Dollar as the Federal Reserve retains an outcome-based approach for monetary policy. The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades to a fresh weekly low (92.66) as Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledges the “progress toward maximum employment” while speaking at the Kansas City Fed Economic Symposium, with the central bank head indicating that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) could shift gears later this year “if the economy evolved broadly as anticipated.”
Businesskitco.com

Gold price down as Fed officials lean hawkish

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately lower in early trading Wednesday, as the first Federal Reserve officials' comments are coming out of a key Fed Reserve meeting, and they favor the U.S. monetary policy hawks. October gold futures were last down $7.40 at $1,780.80. September Comex silver was last down $0.065 at $23.71 an ounce.
Marketsabc17news.com

Asian shares mostly higher after US Fed signals on low rates

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher as investors interpreted comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve as signaling low interest rates were here to stay for some time. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and Shanghai rose Monday, while shares were little changed in South Korea and declined in Hong Kong. Regional investors are also looking ahead to data on China’s manufacturing sector. The rally in Asia paralleled a rise on Wall Street last week. The speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell was key, as U.S. stocks have set records in large part because of the Fed’s massive efforts to prop up the economy.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan touches 3-week high after Fed's dovish stance

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China's yuan rose to a more than three-week high against the dollar on Monday, benefiting from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish stance on policy. The dollar fell as Powell's comments indicated policymakers were in no hurry to exit stimulus and move towards raising rates. Traders said the pace at which the Fed tapers its bond purchases will be the main factor in the dollar's trend against major currencies. Markets will next look to U.S. job reports due later this week and the Fed's September meeting for more clues on when it will begin to wind down pandemic-era stimulus. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4677 per dollar, 186 pips or 0.29% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4863, the strongest since Aug. 6. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4650 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4640 at one point, the loftiest level since Aug. 6. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4680, 31 pips firmer than the previous late session. Gains in the yuan were largely in reaction to a softer dollar, but many traders and analysts expect yuan strength to be short-lived. "Improving risk appetite supported the yuan, but economic fundamentals are unlikely to push the yuan to the highs hit in May," said Li Liuyang, chief currency analyst at China Merchants Bank. "The yuan's depreciation risks are greater than appreciation risks," he added, noting that the Fed and PBOC's divergent positions on policy could cause the yuan's premium to shrink and lead to capital outflow. Markets expect the PBOC to roll out more easing measures and cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves later this year to bolster the economy, which has recently shown signs of losing steam as it deals with new COVID-19 restrictions. "As the Fed shows no urgency for monetary policy tightening, the PBOC should gain more leeway in its monetary policy based on domestic macro dynamics, which have been losing momentum lately," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.643 from the previous close of 92.67, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4665 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4677 6.4863 0.29% Spot yuan 6.468 6.4711 0.05% Divergence from 0.00% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.93% Spot change since 2005 27.96% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.67 98.79 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.643 92.67 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4665 0.02% * Offshore 6.639 -2.58% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
BusinessDailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Q2 Economic Data to Start APAC Trading

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Q2 Business inventory, Covid - Talking Points. Risk-sensitive Australian Dollar unchanged as APAC trading kicks off. Australia set to report Q2 business inventories and company profits. AUD/USD at 26-day EMA resistance following big gains last week. Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar is edging higher versus...
Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 30): The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar in early trade today on improved sentiment towards the currency, coupled with rising oil prices, a dealer said. At 9.04 am, the local note rose to 4.1760/1780 versus the greenback from Friday's close of 4.1890/1930. However, the dealer...
BusinessMetro International

Dollar steadies near two-week lows in face of dovish Fed

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar steadied near two-week lows on Monday, held back by the message from the U.S. Federal Reserve chief that there is no hurry to dial back massive stimulus. The allure of the greenback took a knock on Friday when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said tapering could...
Stocksdailyforex.com

Forex Today: Dovish Fed Pushes S&P 500 Past 4500

Friday saw the major US stock market indices, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100, close at new record highs. There has been a strong long-term bull market in US stocks but comments by Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, to the effect that QE tapering should begin as expected before 2022 but there will be no hurry to raise interest rates after that, helped push the market higher. It is likely that the coming days will see higher prices in these stock market indices.
StocksInternational Business Times

Europe Markets Follow Asia, US Higher As Powell Soothes Taper Fears

Traders in Europe sent stock markets higher Monday in the wake of gains for Asia and a record-breaking Wall Street close, after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell indicated the central bank would be cautious in winding down its ultra-loose monetary policy and was in no hurry to lift interest rates.

