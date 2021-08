With great power comes great responsibility, as the old Marvel comics maxim goes. But great power also attracts envy, anger, and enemies. This is something that China is learning belatedly—and much to its chagrin—in Pakistan, where its investment projects are facing complications and its citizens and facilities are increasingly being targeted by local terrorist organizations, from jihadi groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to ethnoseparatists in Balochistan and Sindh.