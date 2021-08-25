Are Covid Shots Working? What the Real World Tells Us
With Covid-19 shots in billions of arms by now, evidence is emerging of how well they work in real-world settings. Vaccines have successfully subdued epidemics in nations where at least half of the population is fully immunized. But as more-transmissible variants spread, driving fresh outbreaks and an increase in breakthrough infections, early signs suggest that vaccines lose some potency over time. Health authorities are recommending some immunized individuals wear face-masks indoors to augment the protection, and some are turning to booster shots as well.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0