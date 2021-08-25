Cancel
Environment

Burst of Heat Moves Through New England

By Pete Bouchard
nbcboston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the rain behind us, we’re focused squarely on the heat in the coming days -- it’s always something. Hot temperatures will be the word through Friday, with the heat culminating in a scorcher Thursday. It’s then that the heat indices could climb to nearly 100 degrees in spots. This late in the summer, it’s old hat. We’ve heard the drumbeat of “hydration, A/C and taking it easy” for three months. So let’s skip the formalities and cut to the chase.

Environment

Gray Skies Close Out Cooler Weekend

Our forecast remains pretty quiet on this Sunday. We had a few downpours and showers across Cape Cod and the islands this morning, making way for a drier afternoon. A spot shower is still possible this afternoon across the northeast, with more widespread showers in northwestern New England. Otherwise, the clouds rule much of the day. Our humidity also creeps back up this afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Environment

FIRST ALERT: Strong Afternoon Thunderstorms, Damaging Wind Potential Monday

Warmer air moves into southern New England today, generating enough instability for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some storms may contain strong to damaging wind gusts localized downpours and possible flash flooding. A cold front located across the eastern Great Lakes will move through the region tonight, bringing...

