Fall is right around the corner and like many, I don't like to see summer go. It always goes by so fast and winter seems to linger for so long. The cool thing about summer ending is that fall is so beautiful in our great state of Michigan, so let's get out and see everything our great state has to offer. Of course, there will be a lot of fall festivals to pick and choose from throughout the state, whether it's for just the day or a weekend with friends and family.