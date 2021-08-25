Junior golfer becomes first UTA athlete to benefit from NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules
Athletes earn accolades based on the work put in on and off the field. Now they can earn more than a trophy or an award with the new NCAA rules in effect. On June 30, the NCAA adopted a policy that allows student-athletes to benefit off their name, image and likeness. On July 1, Texas became the 19th state to enact the new rules after Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Senate Bill.www.theshorthorn.com
Comments / 0