Junior golfer becomes first UTA athlete to benefit from NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules

By Andrew Tineo, The Shorthorn staff
Shorthorn
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAthletes earn accolades based on the work put in on and off the field. Now they can earn more than a trophy or an award with the new NCAA rules in effect. On June 30, the NCAA adopted a policy that allows student-athletes to benefit off their name, image and likeness. On July 1, Texas became the 19th state to enact the new rules after Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Senate Bill.

