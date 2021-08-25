Cancel
Woman alleges at trial that R. Kelly forced her to have sex with another man as punishment

By Matt Doria
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContent warning: This story contains discussion and descriptions of sexual abuse. A second woman has testified in court against R. Kelly, alleging that the disgraced singer forced her to have sex with another man as punishment for having broken one of his “rules”. The New York Times reported August 24...

Celebritiesthesource.com

Azriel Clary Is Set To Testify Against R. Kelly In Court

Azriel Clary is set to testify against R. Kelly despite what her family describes as alleged harassment to scare her. Clary’s father, Angelo, tells TMZ that his daughter made up her own mind to testify. As a result, they are victims of harassment at their jobs and online, including doxxing.
CelebritiesBillboard

R. Kelly Trial: Former Employee Says Singer Fined Him $1,500 For This Disney World Mistake

The prosecution's twelfth witness took the stand on Thursday (Aug. 26) during the racketeering and sex trafficking trial of disgraced singer R. Kelly. The witness, Tom Arnold, was Kelly's tour and studio manager from 1998 through 2011 and traveled with Kelly all around the world. On the stand, he identified 19 other employees and associates of Kelly, including former accountant and manager Derrel McDavid, who has been named frequently throughout various testimonies and is currently facing charges related to Kelly's alleged crimes.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Aaliyah's Uncle Suggests He Wanted To Go After R. Kelly But "Wasn't A Hardcore Criminal"

While many music lovers know of Barry Hankerson as some nefarious character who has been holding onto Aaliyah's catalog for decades, he has had quite an influential career in the music industry. Hankerson would be instrumental in developing R. Kelly's career early on, and it was him that introduced his young niece to the twenty-something singer. The pair were encouraged to work on music together, and soon, Kelly reportedly coerced Aaliyah into a sexual relationship.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vibe

Dame Dash Opens Up About His Beef With Hype Williams, His Lasting Love For Aaliyah, And His Take On R. Kelly

On Wednesday (Aug. 25), fans of Aaliyah celebrated her legacy and the 20-year anniversary of the R&B singer’s untimely passing in an airplane crash by listening to her recently rereleased music. However, for Dame Dash, her boyfriend at the time of her death, the memory of the star affectionately known as “Baby Girl” lives on forever. “There hasn’t been one day since she’s passed, not one, in 20 years, that I haven’t heard her name, heard her record, or seen a picture of her. Every single day she’s present in my life and I feel lucky for that,” the Roc-A-Fella Records...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

R. Kelly Trial Begins: Disgraced Artist Asks Court To Dismiss Herpes Charges

R. Kelly is officially on trial in New York after months of delays, and he's looking to score a win by having his herpes-related charges dismissed. As reported by TMZ, one of R. Kelly's first legal motions this week as his trial begins was to ask a judge to throw away charges related to two people who accused the singer of exposing them to sexually transmitted diseases, including herpes. He was charged for knowingly exposing two sexual partners to herpes in March 2020 but he's seeking for the charges to be disregarded because of the legislature connected to the virus.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
97.9 The Beat

R. Kelly Wants Federal Herpes Charges Bumped

The R. Kelly trial in Brooklyn just started, and it’s already been the gift of gossip that keeps on giving—no pun intended. The disgraced R&B crooner’s lawyers are requesting that the charges related to R. Kelly passing on STD’s to his victims be dropped. Good luck with that. TMZ reports...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Witnesses Reveal R. Kelly's Rules Inside His "Chocolate Factory" Studio

Witnesses have testified to the extent of R. Kelly's controlling set of rules that he implemented inside his Illinois mansion, during the singer's trial in Brooklyn. Several of Kelly's former employees say female guests had to wear baggy clothes, avoid eye contact with and not speak to other men, and not leave their room without permission from Kelly or one of his associates.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Disgraced Singer R. Kelly Fights Prosecutors Over Herpes Accusation & XXX Photos As He Tries To Avoid Being Sentenced To Lengthy Prison Term

R. Kelly’s lawyers are making a last-ditch effort to have charges thrown out against the alleged child sex predator. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the disgraced singer's legal team is demanding several charges relating to sex trafficking and racketeering. Article continues below advertisement. His lawyers filed a 29-page...
Brooklyn, NYokcheartandsoul.com

R. Kelly allegedly controlled girlfriends’ CBS interview with Gayle King

One of R. Kelly‘s live-in girlfriends has leveled even more allegations against the disgraced singer. In Federal District Court in Brooklyn, NY on Tuesday, The New York Times reports that the witness, only identified as Jane Doe, claims that the 54-year-old singer, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, was the puppet master behind the everything she and another live-in girlfriend said during a 2019 interview with Gayle King.
CelebritiesVulture

R. Kelly’s Tour Manager Was ‘Concerned’ About Aaliyah Relationship But Didn’t Stop It

As testimony in R. Kelly’s Brooklyn federal court sex-crimes trial came to an end for the week on Friday afternoon, more details emerged about how Kelly allegedly controlled his inner circle using their devotion, with the purported aim of preying on girls and women. Testimony from Kelly’s former road manager, Demetrius Smith, reflected an obligation to Kelly despite his deep reservations over the R&B star’s alleged sexual relationship with Aaliyah when she was in her early teens and he was in his mid-to-late 20s.
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

R&B Snippets: Aaliyah, Beyonce, R. Kelly & More!

DAMON DASH WAS UPSET WITH HYPE WILLIAMS OVER AALIYAH'S DEATH: On the 20th anniversary of Aaliyah's death, Damon Dash revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he was upset with Hype Williams over Aaliyah's death. Dash said that Aaliyah was afraid of flying and was apprehensive about taking the flight to The Bahamas to film the video for “Rock The Boat” and had even texted Damon prior to boarding the fatal flight. He said, “When she actually saw the plane… She said 'I don't like this plane.' I was like, 'Well, don't get on it.' She was like, 'Well, I got to because I got work to do.'” He continued, “But what I was really more tight about was that I had heard that Lenny Kravitz had offered her a jet and that Hype had took the jet. So, that's what really pissed me off about the situation when I heard about that. You can ask Hype about that.” Dame also revealed that he spoke to Hype about it. When asked about the conversation, he said, “Because of my respect for Aaliyah and her family… Everyone's respectful of her memory. No one really speaks on it… So in respect for her memory, I don't say a lot of things.”
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Damon Dash Talks About Aaliyah’s Fear Of Flying [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The world was heart broken back on August 25, 2001 when the news that 21 year singer/actress affectionately known as Baby Girl, Aaliyah, had past away following a plane crash after filming a music video in the Bahamas for her smash hit single ‘Rock The Boat’ from what would be her last album while living ‘Aaliyah’.

