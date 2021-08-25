Burst of Heat Moves Through New England

With the rain behind us, we’re focused squarely on the heat in the coming days -- it’s always something. Hot temperatures will be the word through Friday, with the heat culminating in a scorcher Thursday. It’s then that the heat indices could climb to nearly 100 degrees in spots. This late in the summer, it’s old hat. We’ve heard the drumbeat of “hydration, A/C and taking it easy” for three months. So let’s skip the formalities and cut to the chase.