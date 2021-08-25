Cancel
Buying Cars

The Top Cars and SUVs for Families in 2021 (Including Electric!)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://redmountainfunding.co/blog/top-cars-suvs-for-families/. For a family living an on-the-go lifestyle, a car or SUV is so much more than just a means of people from one place to another. A family vehicle needs to be able to transport sports equipment and school projects, be a place that children can eat quick meals between school and extracurricular activities, a way to travel to visit Grandma and Grandpa and other relatives, and be capable of hauling bikes and other large equipment to different destinations. It is an understatement to say that the family vehicle has a lot of responsibilities, and this is why choosing the right car or SUV for your family is so important.

Posted by
CarBuzz.com

Brand New Ford F-150s Destroyed In Massive Train Derailment

Ford has been working overtime finding creative ways to keep its assembly lines running throughout the semiconductor chip shortage crisis. Doing so couldn't be more critical for highly profitable models like the F-150 and the rest of the F-Series lineup. We've known for a while now that the Blue Oval has been parking nearly completed trucks in massive lots near the factories as they wait for transport to dealers. The only thing holding them back is semiconductor chips.
Posted by
Best Life

This Is the Most Popular New Car in the U.S., According to Data

With public transportation coming with all kinds of health and safety concerns in 2020—and now 2021—it's felt like Americans have been in their cars more than ever lately. Many who didn't even own vehicles before COVID struck were looking to buy one to give themselves the sense of freedom that only comes from cruising around when there's nowhere else to go. And in the last few months, car sales all over the country have continued to climb. "The first quarter of 2021 has brought strong sales results across the auto industry, with new-vehicle sales up more than 8 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020," Car and Driver reports.
Buying CarsAutoweek.com

30 of the Most Affordable V8-Powered Cars and Trucks You Can Buy

The V8 engine has been available for cars for over 100 years, but we may be saying goodbye to them very soon. In a push to lessen the impact on the environment, most countries are looking to do away with gas-powered cars in general, shifting to electric-powered transportation. But gas-guzzling V8 engines are loved by car enthusiasts around the world, whether for the sound of a roaring American muscle car, the power behind a pickup truck, or high-pitched scream from an Italian supercar. There are still eight-cylinder cars available for the time being, so make sure you get one while you still can!
CarsConsumer Reports.org

BMW Recalls Sedans, Sports Cars, and SUVs for a Braking Defect

BMW is recalling more than 50,000 cars and SUVs from the 2019 to 2021 model years to address a software problem that may cause the loss of braking assist, which can increase the risk of a crash. BMW says that while braking assist may not work, all the affected vehicles...
Posted by
CarBuzz.com

Another Popular Sedan Has Been Killed By SUVs

Instead of being updated for the 2023 model year, Toyota has decided to end production of its full-size Avalon sedan entirely. Automotive News has confirmed, via a letter sent to suppliers from the Japanese automaker, that the Kentucky-built flagship sedan is finished. "Originally introduced as Toyota's flagship sedan in 1994,...
Posted by
Hot 104.7

Subaru Recalls More than 165,000 Cars and SUVs

A potentially faulty fuel pump has led to the recall of more than 165,000 vehicles. According to Consumer Reports, six different Subaru models and one Toyota model are impacted. The fuel pump problem could lead to sudden engine failure, which increases the probability of a crash. The models included in...
CarsCarscoops

What Are The Best And Worst Cars And SUVs For Visibility?

Our buying decisions are often shaped by how a vehicle looks on the outside, when how the world looks from the inside of a car or SUV is arguably far more important. Carmakers can load up their vehicles with hundreds of electronic safety features but if you can’t see past roof pillars the size of an elephant’s leg, those cars are less safe and less relaxing to drive than they should be.
Carsthedrive.com

How the 2022 Nissan Frontier Improves on Traditional Tech to Drive Better Than Other Trucks

Electric power-steering can suck the fun out of anything. That's why you won't find it in the new Frontier. Power steering may have come a long way from its early, over-boosted days, but even in 2021, many cars have steering calibrated to feel as lively as dancing with a mannequin. This is especially true in pickups, where drivers' priorities generally lie more with not getting tuckered out by their hefty vehicles than feeling the nuances of the tarmac. One can have it both ways, though, as the 2022 Nissan Frontier has improved on almost all of its predecessor's strengths, one of them being steering feel, making Nissan's renewed midsize pickup feel more agile than any other truck in its class.
Buying CarsWTOP

Best cars for teens 2021, as picked by US News

U.S. News & World Report released its 2021 list of best cars for teens Tuesday, which includes a strong showing for hybrid models, high marks for Hyundai in new car categories and wins for Toyota in used car categories. The 2021 Best Cars for Teens. Best Car for Teens $20K...
Traffic AccidentsCarscoops

Teen Crashes A New Toyota Supra At Canadian Car Meet Rendering It A Write-Off

A yellow Toyota Supra has been crashed during a car meet in Calgary, Alberta in Canada over the weekend. Video of the crash was shared to Reddit and shows the driver of the Supra accelerating hard along a street where the event was being held. However, the driver soon loses control of the Japanese sports car with the rear-wheels spinning up and it sliding to the left. Unable to control the slide, the driver is left as nothing more than a passenger as the Toyota slams into a curb on the side of the road before coming to a rest in a parking lot.
Carsmotor1.com

Check electric cars listed by weight per battery capacity (kWh)

Continuing to explore electric vehicle weight data, provided by Bjørn Nyland, we will today take a look at the vehicle weight versus the total battery capacity (official or estimated). In the chart below, we listed all the EVs weighed by Bjørn Nyland by their weight (in kg) per battery capacity...
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford F-150 Is The Most Shopped Non-Luxury Vehicle Of Q2 2021

The 2021 Ford F-150 has earned its fair share of accolades from Kelley Blue Book in recent months, including a Best Buy Award, a first-place finish in the Five Year Cost to Own Awards, and the all-new pickup was also KBB’s most considered pickup in Q1 of 2021. Now, the 2021 Ford F-150 continues to add to its proverbial trophy case after KBB’s latest Brand Watch Study has found that it was the most-shopped non-luxury vehicle of Q2 2021.
Buying CarsConsumer Reports.org

Best American Cars, SUVs, and Trucks

There are many ways to sort and filter Consumer Reports’ ratings to find the best vehicle in a given category or price range. But we’re often asked which new vehicles from traditional U.S. brands get the highest scores. To answer that question, we’ve compiled a list of the best American...
CarsBMW BLOG

VIDEO: Is the BMW iX3 Actually a Good Electric SUV?

When BMW first announced the iX3, we were optimistic. The standard BMW X3 is a good car, so making an electric one, in theory, would create a good electric car. However, the final product ended up underwhelming a lot of enthusiasts, due to its relative lack of power, range, and features. Plus, it wasn’t cheap, either. With a bit of time in between its initial release and now, maybe the benefit if hindsight will help enthusiasts appreciate its charms? We find out in this episode of The Late Brake Show.
Buying CarsWWLP 22News

The most reliable new and used cars for 2021

Reliability is important when you’re selecting a vehicle. Even if you don’t plan on keeping your car until you can’t drive it anymore, it’s comforting to know that your vehicle could outlast other cars on the road. After all, the cars with the best long-term reliability remain on the road because their drivers can depend on them and don’t want to give them up.

