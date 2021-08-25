Special Weather Statement issued for Nodaway by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Nodaway A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Nodaway County through 415 AM CDT At 322 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Braddyville, or 16 miles northwest of Maryville, moving northeast at 35 mph. Additional storms may move into northern Nodaway county from the north. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Burlington Junction, Hopkins, Clearmont, Elmo, Pickering and Braddyville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH