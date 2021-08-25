One of the ‘Most Beautiful Towns in America’ is in the Lowcountry, magazine says
Beaufort, South Carolina is beautiful. What else is new? A national travel magazine identified it as one of the 26 most beautiful towns in America. Beaufort joins celebrated towns such as Nantucket, Massachusetts, Woodstock, Vermont, and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, on the list compiled and published last week by the Conde Nast Traveler, a New York-based luxury and lifestyle travel magazine.www.islandpacket.com
