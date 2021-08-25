Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

ER9 Appoints Dr. Jason McKinnon as Superintendent of Schools

By Easton Courier Staff
eastoncourier.news
 6 days ago

Tonight, the Easton, Redding, and Region 9 Boards of Education appointed Dr. Jason McKinnon as their next superintendent of schools. Dr. McKinnon, currently the superintendent of schools in Oxford, was selected from a highly qualified pool of 20 applicants. He holds a doctoral degree in instructional leadership from Western Connecticut State University and is an alumnus of its Advanced Superintendent Program. He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Flinders University in his native Australia.

eastoncourier.news

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxford#Flinders University#The Steering Committee#Je Consulting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
Related
Rockville Centre, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Rockville Centre Superintendent of Schools June Chang resigns

Rockville Centre Superintendent June Chang announced his resignation on Tuesday, though he will not leave the position for nine months. In a letter obtained by the Herald, Chang wrote that he reached the decision to tender his resignation to the school board after “much reflection.”. “We have overcome many obstacles...
Educationeastoncourier.news

Message from the ER9 Superintendent

Dear Friends and Families of the Easton, Redding, Region 9 Schools:. I am pleased to announce that the principals and assistant principals of each of our five schools have sent their “summer packets” to parents, guardians and families today via email. These documents used to come through snail mail as...
Freehold Township, NJPosted by
Tri-Town News

Howe named superintendent of Freehold Borough schools

FREEHOLD – Assistant Superintendent of Business Joseph Howe has been named the next superintendent of the Freehold Borough K-8 School District. The anticipated appointment of Howe as superintendent of schools was announced by the district in a press release. He is scheduled to begin his new role on Sept. 1, pending required approval from Lester Richens, the interim executive county superintendent of schools.
Bandera County, TXBandera Bulletin

Board appoints interim superintendent, recognizes students

The Bandera ISD Board of Trustees named Gary Bitzkie Interim Superintendent at their monthly meeting on Monday, August 9. The board adjourned the Regular Meeting at 7:16 PM and went into Closed Session to discuss the appointment of an interim superintendent. The Board returned at 7:41 PM and announced the appointment of Mr. Bitzkie.
Dardanelle, ARArkansas Online

Dardanelle schools’ superintendent, personnel manager resign

Dardanelle Public Schools accepted the resignations of its superintendent and personnel manager on Friday, the district announced. The resignations of John Thompson, district superintendent, and Kim Witt, personnel manager were accepted during an executive session held on Friday, according to a news release from the district. No further information regarding...
Welsh, LALake Charles American Press

School Board to consider raise for assistant superintendent

JENNINGS — The assistant superintendent of Jeff Davis Parish schools could soon see a $10,000 salary increase. The School Board’s Finance Committee agreed Tuesday to send a recommendation to the full board to increase the salary for the assistant superintendent position. The full board will consider the recommendation at its...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Dr. Lisa Herring, the Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent named four leaders to her administrative team

ATLANTA, GA- Dr. Lisa Herring, the Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent had named four leaders to her administrative team. The four leaders are Dr. Matthew Smith as Chief Performance Officer, Dr. Selena Florence as the Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning, Dr. Kevin Maxwell as the Assistant Superintendent for Innovation, Improvement, and Redesign, Dr. Aleigha Henderson-Rosser as the Assistant Superintendent for Instructional Technology.
Canton, CTEyewitness News

Canton's superintendent to discuss upcoming school year

CANTON, CT (WFSB) - The first day of school in Canton is less than two weeks away. Canton Public Schools superintendent Kevin Case plan to speak with Channel 3 at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Stream it below:. The first day of school for Canton Public Schools is Aug. 30. More...
Educationshorelineareanews.com

Superintendent Dr. Susana Reyes sends welcome message to Shoreline Schools community

New schools superintendent Dr. Susana Reyes sent the following message to the Shoreline Schools community. As your new Superintendent of Shoreline Public Schools, it is my honor and pleasure to welcome you to the 2021-2022 school year! On behalf of all of our staff and the Shoreline School Board, we are so excited to see all of our students back for full-time, in-person learning this year, and we can’t wait to see them!
Wabash, INTrumann Democrat

WHS principal Kyle Wieland appointed new MCS superintendent

At a special board meeting Tuesday evening, the Manchester Community Schools (MCS) board voted 7 to 0 to approve current Wabash High School (WHS) principal Kyle Wieland to take over their open superintendent position. On Friday, Wieland said he “absolutely loved” his 10 years at Wabash City Schools (WCS).
Educationthefoothillsfocus.com

State superintendent addresses back-to-school concerns

State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman spoke at a Friends of Daisy Mountain Trails monthly town hall meeting Friday, Aug. 13, to address health and safety concerns and share new programs and initiatives to mitigate last year’s setbacks. “I’m sure you’re all aware over the last few weeks students across Arizona have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy