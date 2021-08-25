ER9 Appoints Dr. Jason McKinnon as Superintendent of Schools
Tonight, the Easton, Redding, and Region 9 Boards of Education appointed Dr. Jason McKinnon as their next superintendent of schools. Dr. McKinnon, currently the superintendent of schools in Oxford, was selected from a highly qualified pool of 20 applicants. He holds a doctoral degree in instructional leadership from Western Connecticut State University and is an alumnus of its Advanced Superintendent Program. He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Flinders University in his native Australia.eastoncourier.news
