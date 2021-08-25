ER9 Appoints Dr. Jason McKinnon as Superintendent of Schools

New schools superintendent Dr. Susana Reyes sent the following message to the Shoreline Schools community. As your new Superintendent of Shoreline Public Schools, it is my honor and pleasure to welcome you to the 2021-2022 school year! On behalf of all of our staff and the Shoreline School Board, we are so excited to see all of our students back for full-time, in-person learning this year, and we can’t wait to see them!