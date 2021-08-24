Column: Misgovernance Rules on Two Fronts

Trey Gowdy tells Brian Kilmeade he is stunned at how President Biden pulled out of Afghanistan. Gowdy feels this is not how Super Powers conduct themselves by leaving Americans and Allies behind. Gowdy does not understand why the President was stuck on withdrawing by August 31. Gowdy said President Biden wanted to wait to kill Osama bin Laden but his pants were on fire in terms of getting out of Afghanistan. Gowdy also addressed the republicans who couldn’t wait to get out of Afghanistan. Gowdy feels it is important for them to explain how they would have done it in a less feckless manner.