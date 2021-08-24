Column: Misgovernance Rules on Two Fronts
Governor Greg Abbott of Texas, along with Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, has been outspoken in his efforts to ban commonsense efforts to stop the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19 virus. Last week he met with 600 of his fervent supporters at a venue described as standing room only. The day after this political love fest, he announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He will probably survive this infection because he did not listen to much of the advice provided by politicians, including Abbott himself, that argued against voters taking precautions to avoid getting this virus.eastoncourier.news
