BET BUZZ: Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Is Still Struggling To Cope With Loss Of Her Baby

BET
BET
 7 days ago

Last September, Teigen announced that she and her husband John Legend had lost their child, just days after posting that she was suffering pregnancy complications.

BET

BET

BET is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

