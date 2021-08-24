BET BUZZ: Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Is Still Struggling To Cope With Loss Of Her Baby

Before she made headlines for her bullying scandal, Chrissy Teigen was known as a celebrity who loved to keep things real on social media. In fact, a day didn't go by that she didn't share her daily musings on Twitter or behind-the-scenes photos of her family on Instagram. Some would even say that Teigen gets so much attention for the things she posts online that you'd almost forget she was once a model. But then again, even Teigen herself had a hard time seeing herself in that role. She once told PorterEdit, "I never thought of myself as a real model. I made consistent money working for catalogues and websites, where they didn't care if your eyes were open or closed, because you didn't even see my face. I was modeling the back of a shirt with words on it."