Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rapper Lil Wayne Offered Financial Assistance to Police Officer Who Saved His Life as a Child

By Rodolfo Vieira
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 5 days ago

Famous rapper Lil Wayne recently opened up about his struggles with mental health and revealed that he offered to financially help the police officer who saved his life when he was a child.

During an interview with Emmanuel Acho on the mental health-focused "Uncomfortable Conversations" series, the artist talked about how he tried to take his life when he was 12 years old.

According to Wayne, the officer, a man named Robert Hoobler, was the only one who worried about him while he was lying on the floor after he had shot himself in the chest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6Qtx_0bcAUG0S00

PAYING BACK

Now, Hoobler, who Wayne refers to as "Uncle Bob," recently said that he encountered the rapper once again in 2019 and that he offered to provide him with financial support if he ever needed it.

Hoobler explained that the rapper was in New Orleans for a radio show at the time but that he hasn't taken his offer just yet. However, he said that there had been talks about him joining Wayne's administrative team.

Not only that, but this wasn't the first time the hip-hop star tried to pay Hoobler back for saving his life. In 2015, Wayne offered to pay for his funeral after reports that the retired police officer had passed away.

The rapper stated that God kept him alive long enough that day so he could be saved.

During the conversation with Acho, Wayne recalled how he would be in trouble with his mother after lying about being half a day at school and that she would throw out all of his rap books as punishment.

THE TURNING POINT

While at home, young Wayne contacted the police and informed them that he knew where his mother stored her gun and how he shot himself while looking in the mirror. He said:

"Started thinking I had to get myself mad and noticed that I didn’t have to. That’s what scared me. How I knew I had a mental health problem was when I pulled the trigger.”

The Grammy winner then told Acho how police officers kicked the door down and stepped over him to look for drugs and how Hoobler was the only one who refused to do it and was worried about him.

Wayne, who pleaded guilty to possession of an illegal weapon back in December, praised Hoobler for saving his life and stated that God kept him alive long enough that day so he could be saved.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org.

Comments / 0

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
326K+
Followers
31K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rapper#Befrienders Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Homeless Guy Asked to Sit Next to Me, Thank God I Agreed – Story of the Day

I met a homeless man in a park in a strange city, and couldn't deny the attraction I felt for him. But what future could I expect to have with a vagrant?. I was thinking of everything except love when I boarded a plane to St.Louis. I was a thirty-seven-year-old successful businesswoman, and if anyone had asked me if I was lonely, I would have denied it.
Musicparentherald.com

Lil Wayne Reveals He Shot Himself at 12 Years Old Because of His Mom

Rap superstar Lil Wayne tried to take his own life at 12 years old. Though he was always vocal about his mental health struggles, it's the first time he's revealed that he tried to commit suicide at such a young age. In an interview with Emmanuel Acho for the "Uncomfortable...
Mental Healththesource.com

Lil Wayne Details Childhood Suicide Attempt

Lil Wayne shares his challenges with mental health including a childhood suicide attempt. The five-time Grammy-winning artist appeared on TV host Emmanuel Acho’s “Uncomfortable Conversations” interview series detailing when he was 12 years-old and shot himself in the chest. Lil Wayne, 38, said he’s “hoping to help anyone else out...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Lil Wayne opens up about suicide attempt at age 12

Lil Wayne attempted suicide at the age of 12. The 38-year-old rapper revealed that he has suffered with mental health issues since childhood and he opened up about the devastating day he used his mother’s gun to try to end his life, after she found out he had been skipping school.
CelebritiesThe Independent

Lil Wayne says he tried to take his own life when he was 12

Lil Wayne has revealed that he once tried to take his own life when he was just 12 years old. The rapper told the Uncomfortable Conversations YouTube show about a moment where he was at home alone and went to fetch his mother’s gun. He said he attempted to take...
Mental Healthhypefresh.co

Lil Wayne Shares Childhood Mental Health Struggles

Lil Wayne urges families to listen to their children regarding their mental health. During an “Uncomfortable Conversations” interview with Emmanuel Acho, the rap legend discusses his internal struggles as a 10-year-old boy. It ended with him attempting to take his own life. At the time, Wayne described his “willing to...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter IV" Is Low-Key One Of His Best Albums

The year Lil Wayne dropped his ninth studio album, Tha Carter IV, the hip-hop landscape was in a period of flux. The artists we now consider OGs were reaching the comfy mid-section of their career, all while a crop of young rappers took advantage of what the internet had to offer, thus discerning themselves from their forefathers. For context, Drake, Mac Miller, Tyler, The Creator, J. Cole, Danny Brown and Wiz Khalifa all released their respective debut albums in 2011.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Eminem’s Verse On Nas’ Album: "You Can't Front On This"

Nas just released the sequel to his 2019 project King’s Disease today, featuring a star studded cast of appearances from Eminem, Lauryn Hill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. While the song “Nobody” is getting a lot of praise from Lauryn Hill fans for her insane lyricism and wordplay, another track that fans have been talking about is the Eminem-featured track “EPMD 2,” in which Eminem decides to pay homage to a slew of fallen rappers who’ve left us too soon.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Lil Wayne on planning a festival during COVID, DaBaby’s troubles and that meeting with Trump

Lil Wayne admits it’s been a rough couple of weeks in the Carter household for sports fandom. First, the 38-year-old rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., watched in courtside agony as his good pal Chris Paul’s Phoenix Suns lost in the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks. “We talked after every game. It hurt to see them go down like that,” Wayne said.
Celebritiesudiscovermusic.com

Lil Wayne Releases ‘Tha Carter IV (Complete Edition)’

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning music mogul Lil Wayne is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his critically acclaimed Tha Carter IV by releasing the complete collection of his 9th studio album on digital streaming platforms via Young Money Records/Republic Records. The release includes the addition of three fan-favorite bonus tracks, including “Up...
Celebritiesdreddsinfo.com

Kevin Gates Kisses Alleged Gay Rapper Turk In Viral Video – Watch

Kevin Gates Kisses Hot Boys Rapper Turk In Viral Video. Kevin Gates has since been making headlines after kissing rapper Turk on camera following his controversial interview with DJ Vlad. Turk told DJ Vlad that all rappers play “gay games” with their male friends behind closed doors when he was explaining why Birdman kisses his artists like Lil Wayne.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Black Enterprise

Teen Flees Town With Family, Receives Death Threats After Video of White Cop Straddling Her Goes Viral

Last week, a disturbing video went viral of 18-year-old Nekia Trigg desperately pleading for a white police officer to get off of her body because she couldn’t breathe. Trigg and her mother Antanique Ray were arrested and the family is fighting for justice after they claimed the teen and her mother were brutally accosted and assaulted by a white rookie Kaufman County, Texas, sheriff’s deputy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy