Kaley Cuoco Opens Up about Emotional Emmy Nomination for Role in 'The Flight Attendant'

By Rodolfo Vieira
Amomama
 5 days ago

Actress Kaley Cuoco is on cloud nine as she was recently nominated for an Emmy for her role in the HBO Max series "The Flight Attendant," which she also produced.

During an interview with People Magazine, the 35-year-old said that being a part of the show has been the honor of her career and that her heart swelled when she learned of the nominations.

Cuoco is nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, but Rosie Perez, who stars alongside Cuoco, was also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

The show is one of the favorites to win the Outstanding Comedy Series award, along with "Cobra Kai," "Black-ish," "Ted Lasso," "Pen15," "The Kominsky Method," "Hacks," and "Emily in Paris."

Cuoco started her career in show business at the age of 7.

UNCHARTED TERRITORY

Cuoco feels as if she has already won, especially since she tackled the producing aspect for the first time and had to learn the whole process along the way. She said:

"I had never made a show. I was like, 'I don't even know how people do this!' And I didn't realize, until this show, how many people are involved in getting this thing off the ground."

THE REALIZATION OF A DREAM

The show is based on a 2018 novel by the same name written by Chris Bohjalian and focuses on a flight attendant that finds herself involved in a murder.

Cuoco is very proud of what she has achieved so far and revealed that she realized her vision was finally becoming a reality while on set with Perez. She recalled:

"I begged Rosie Perez to play Megan and, eventually, I got her on board. A few months later, we had our first scene together in the galley and I looked over at her and my eyes started to well up."

The 35-year-old explained that it was very emotional for her to see her dream come true right in front of her eyes after being involved in the production from the start.

Cuoco, who started her career in show business at the age of 7, is fully dedicated to this new adventure after the end of the huge hit "The Big Bang Theory" back in 2019.

