Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Contrasting dorsal caudate functional connectivity patterns between frontal and temporal cortex with BMI increase: link to cognitive flexibility

By Jizheng Zhao ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7901-5576
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Obesity is associated with brain intrinsic functional reorganization. However, little is known about the BMI-related interhemispheric functional connectivity (IHFC) alterations, and their link with executive function in young healthy adults. Methods. We examined voxel-mirrored homotopic connectivity (VMHC) patterns in 417 young adults from...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cognitive Function#Brain Science#Brain Research#Human Brain Project#Cognitive Neuroscience#Ihfc#Bmi#Dcst#Convit A Obesity#Rathier L#Obes Sci Pract#Angeles Jurado M#Garolera M#Marques Iturria#Doucet Ge#Micali N#Masouleh Sk#Huntenburg Jm#Lampe L#Burger Ks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Mental HealthNature.com

Disrupted intrinsic functional brain topology in patients with major depressive disorder

Aberrant topological organization of whole-brain networks has been inconsistently reported in studies of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), reflecting limited sample sizes. To address this issue, we utilized a big data sample of MDD patients from the REST-meta-MDD Project, including 821 MDD patients and 765 normal controls (NCs) from 16 sites. Using the Dosenbach 160 node atlas, we examined whole-brain functional networks and extracted topological features (e.g., global and local efficiency, nodal efficiency, and degree) using graph theory-based methods. Linear mixed-effect models were used for group comparisons to control for site variability; robustness of results was confirmed (e.g., multiple topological parameters, different node definitions, and several head motion control strategies were applied). We found decreased global and local efficiency in patients with MDD compared to NCs. At the nodal level, patients with MDD were characterized by decreased nodal degrees in the somatomotor network (SMN), dorsal attention network (DAN) and visual network (VN) and decreased nodal efficiency in the default mode network (DMN), SMN, DAN, and VN. These topological differences were mostly driven by recurrent MDD patients, rather than first-episode drug naive (FEDN) patients with MDD. In this highly powered multisite study, we observed disrupted topological architecture of functional brain networks in MDD, suggesting both locally and globally decreased efficiency in brain networks.
EngineeringNature.com

Quantifying changes over 1 year in motor and cognitive skill after transient ischemic attack (TIA) using robotics

Recent work has highlighted that people who have had TIA may have abnormal motor and cognitive function. We aimed to quantify deficits in a cohort of individuals who had TIA and measured changes in their abilities to perform behavioural tasks over 1 year of follow-up using the Kinarm Exoskeleton robot. We additionally considered performance and change over time in an active control cohort of migraineurs. Individuals who had TIA or migraine completed 8 behavioural tasks that assessed cognition as well as motor and sensory functionality in the arm. Participants in the TIA cohort were assessed at 2, 6, 12, and 52 weeks after symptom resolution. Migraineurs were assessed at 2 and 52 weeks after symptom resolution. We measured overall performance on each task using an aggregate metric called Task Score and quantified any significant change in performance including the potential influence of learning. We recruited 48 individuals to the TIA cohort and 28 individuals to the migraine cohort. Individuals in both groups displayed impairments on robotic tasks within 2 weeks of symptom cessation and also at approximately 1 year after symptom cessation, most commonly in tests of cognitive-motor integration. Up to 51.3% of people in the TIA cohort demonstrated an impairment on a given task within 2-weeks of symptom resolution, and up to 27.3% had an impairment after 1 year. In the migraine group, these numbers were 37.5% and 31.6%, respectively. We identified that up to 18% of participants in the TIA group, and up to 10% in the migraine group, displayed impairments that persisted for up to 1 year after symptom resolution. Finally, we determined that a subset of both cohorts (25–30%) experienced statistically significant deteriorations in performance after 1 year. People who have experienced transient neurological symptoms, such as those that arise from TIA or migraine, may continue to experience lasting neurological impairments. Most individuals had relatively stable task performance over time, with some impairments persisting for up to 1 year. However, some individuals demonstrated substantial changes in performance, which highlights the heterogeneity of these neurological disorders. These findings demonstrate the need to consider factors that contribute to lasting neurological impairment, approaches that could be developed to alleviate the lasting effects of TIA or migraine, and the need to consider individual neurological status, even following transient neurological symptoms.
ScienceNature.com

Acquired olfactory loss alters functional connectivity and morphology

Removing function from a developed and functional sensory system is known to alter both cerebral morphology and functional connections. To date, a majority of studies assessing sensory-dependent plasticity have focused on effects from either early onset or long-term sensory loss and little is known how the recent sensory loss affects the human brain. With the aim of determining how recent sensory loss affects cerebral morphology and functional connectivity, we assessed differences between individuals with acquired olfactory loss (duration 7–36 months) and matched healthy controls in their grey matter volume, using multivariate pattern analyses, and functional connectivity, using dynamic connectivity analyses, within and from the olfactory cortex. Our results demonstrate that acquired olfactory loss is associated with altered grey matter volume in, among others, posterior piriform cortex, a core olfactory processing area, as well as the inferior frontal gyrus and angular gyrus. In addition, compared to controls, individuals with acquired anosmia displayed significantly stronger dynamic functional connectivity from the posterior piriform cortex to, among others, the angular gyrus, a known multisensory integration area. When assessing differences in dynamic functional connectivity from the angular gyrus, individuals with acquired anosmia had stronger connectivity from the angular gyrus to areas primary responsible for basic visual processing. These results demonstrate that recently acquired sensory loss is associated with both changed cerebral morphology within core olfactory areas and increase dynamic functional connectivity from olfactory cortex to cerebral areas processing multisensory integration.
Mental HealthNature.com

Analysis of genetic differences between psychiatric disorders: exploring pathways and cell types/tissues involved and ability to differentiate the disorders by polygenic scores

Although displaying genetic correlations, psychiatric disorders are clinically defined as categorical entities as they each have distinguishing clinical features and may involve different treatments. Identifying differential genetic variations between these disorders may reveal how the disorders differ biologically and help to guide more personalized treatment. Here we presented a statistical framework and comprehensive analysis to identify genetic markers differentially associated with various psychiatric disorders/traits based on GWAS summary statistics, covering 18 psychiatric traits/disorders and 26 comparisons. We also conducted comprehensive analysis to unravel the genes, pathways and SNP functional categories involved, and the cell types and tissues implicated. We also assessed how well one could distinguish between psychiatric disorders by polygenic risk scores (PRS). SNP-based heritabilities (h2snp) were significantly larger than zero for most comparisons. Based on current GWAS data, PRS have mostly modest power to distinguish between psychiatric disorders. For example, we estimated that AUC for distinguishing schizophrenia from major depressive disorder (MDD), bipolar disorder (BPD) from MDD and schizophrenia from BPD were 0.694, 0.602 and 0.618, respectively, while the maximum AUC (based on h2snp) were 0.763, 0.749 and 0.726, respectively. We also uncovered differences in each pair of studied traits in terms of their differences in genetic correlation with comorbid traits. For example, clinically defined MDD appeared to more strongly genetically correlated with other psychiatric disorders and heart disease, when compared to non-clinically defined depression in UK Biobank. Our findings highlight genetic differences between psychiatric disorders and the mechanisms involved. PRS may help differential diagnosis of selected psychiatric disorders in the future with larger GWAS samples.
FitnessNature.com

Exercise hormone irisin is a critical regulator of cognitive function

Identifying secreted mediators that drive the cognitive benefits of exercise holds great promise for the treatment of cognitive decline in ageing or Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Here, we show that irisin, the cleaved and circulating form of the exercise-induced membrane protein FNDC5, is sufficient to confer the benefits of exercise on cognitive function. Genetic deletion of Fndc5/irisin (global Fndc5 knock-out (KO) mice; F5KO) impairs cognitive function in exercise, ageing and AD. Diminished pattern separation in F5KO mice can be rescued by delivering irisin directly into the dentate gyrus, suggesting that irisin is the active moiety. In F5KO mice, adult-born neurons in the dentate gyrus are morphologically, transcriptionally and functionally abnormal. Importantly, elevation of circulating irisin levels by peripheral delivery of irisin via adeno-associated viral overexpression in the liver results in enrichment of central irisin and is sufficient to improve both the cognitive deficit and neuropathology in AD mouse models. Irisin is a crucial regulator of the cognitive benefits of exercise and is a potential therapeutic agent for treating cognitive disorders including AD.
CancerNature.com

Cholenic acid derivative UniPR1331 impairs tumor angiogenesis via blockade of VEGF/VEGFR2 in addition to Eph/ephrin

Angiogenesis, the formation of new blood vessels from preexisting ones, is crucial for tumor growth and metastatization, and is considered a promising therapeutic target. Unfortunately, drugs directed against a specific proangiogenic growth factor or receptor turned out to be of limited benefit for oncology patients, likely due to the high biochemical redundancy of the neovascularization process. In this scenario, multitarget compounds that are able to simultaneously tackle different proangiogenic pathways are eagerly awaited. UniPR1331 is a 3β-hydroxy-Δ5-cholenic acid derivative, which is already known to inhibit Eph–ephrin interaction. Here, we employed an analysis pipeline consisting of molecular modeling and simulation, surface plasmon resonance spectrometry, biochemical assays, and endothelial cell models to demonstrate that UniPR1331 directly interacts with the vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 2 (VEGFR2) too. The binding of UniPR1331 to VEGFR2 prevents its interaction with the natural ligand vascular endothelial growth factor and subsequent autophosphorylation, signal transduction, and in vitro proangiogenic activation of endothelial cells. In vivo, UniPR1331 inhibits tumor cell-driven angiogenesis in zebrafish. Taken together, these data shed light on the pleiotropic pharmacological effect of UniPR1331, and point to Δ5-cholenic acid as a promising molecular scaffold for the development of multitarget antiangiogenic compounds.
ScienceNature.com

Gated feedforward inhibition in the frontal cortex releases goal-directed action

Cortical circuits process both sensory and motor information in animals performing perceptual tasks. However, it is still unclear how sensory inputs are transformed into motor signals in the cortex to initiate goal-directed actions. In this study, we found that a visual-to-motor inhibitory circuit in the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) triggers precise action in mice performing visual Go/No-go tasks. Three distinct features of ACC neurons—visual amplitudes of sensory neurons, suppression times of motor neurons and network activity from other neurons—predicted response times of the mice. Moreover, optogenetic activation of visual inputs in the ACC, which drives fast-spiking sensory neurons, prompted task-relevant actions in mice by suppressing ACC motor neurons and disinhibiting downstream striatal neurons. Notably, when mice terminated actions in response to stop signals, both motor neuron and network activity increased. Collectively, our data demonstrate that visual inputs to the frontal cortex trigger gated feedforward inhibition to initiate goal-directed actions.
ScienceNature.com

α2-containing γ-aminobutyric acid type A receptors promote stress resiliency in male mice

Brain α2-containing GABAA receptors play a critical role in the modulation of anxiety- and fear-like behavior. However, it is unknown whether these receptors also play a role in modulating resilience to chronic stress, and in which brain areas and cell types such an effect would be mediated. We evaluated the role of α2-containing GABAA receptors following chronic social defeat stress using male mice deficient in the α2 subunit globally or conditionally in dopamine D1- or D2-receptor-expressing neurons, e.g., within the nucleus accumbens (NAc). In addition, we examined the effect of the lack of the α2 subunit on intermediates of the glutathione synthesis pathway. We found that α2-containing GABAA receptors on D2-receptor-positive but not on D1-receptor-positive neurons promote resiliency to chronic social defeat stress, as reflected in social interaction tests. The pro-resiliency effects of α2-containing GABAA receptors on D2-receptor-positive neurons do not appear to be directly related to alterations in anxiety-like behavior, as reflected in the elevated plus-maze, light–dark box, and novel open field tests. Increases in indices of oxidative stress—reflected by increases in cystathionine levels and reductions in GSH/GSSG ratios—were found in the NAc and prefrontal cortex but not in the hippocampus of mice lacking α2-containing GABAA receptors. We conclude that α2-containing GABAA receptors within specific brain areas and cell populations promote stress resiliency independently of direct effects on anxiety-like behaviors. A potential mechanism contributing to this increased resiliency is the protection that α2-containing GABAA receptors provide against oxidative stress in NAc and the prefrontal cortex.
WildlifeNature.com

Genome-wide identification and analysis of the heat shock transcription factor family in moso bamboo (Phyllostachys edulis)

Heat shock transcription factors (HSFs) are central elements in the regulatory network that controls plant heat stress response. They are involved in multiple transcriptional regulatory pathways and play important roles in heat stress signaling and responses to a variety of other stresses. We identified 41 members of the HSF gene family in moso bamboo, which were distributed non-uniformly across its 19 chromosomes. Phylogenetic analysis showed that the moso bamboo HSF genes could be divided into three major subfamilies; HSFs from the same subfamily shared relatively conserved gene structures and sequences and encoded similar amino acids. All HSF genes contained HSF signature domains. Subcellular localization prediction indicated that about 80% of the HSF proteins were located in the nucleus, consistent with the results of GO enrichment analysis. A large number of stress response–associated cis-regulatory elements were identified in the HSF upstream promoter sequences. Synteny analysis indicated that the HSFs in the moso bamboo genome had greater collinearity with those of rice and maize than with those of Arabidopsis and pepper. Numerous segmental duplicates were found in the moso bamboo HSF gene family. Transcriptome data indicated that the expression of a number of PeHsfs differed in response to exogenous gibberellin (GA) and naphthalene acetic acid (NAA). A number of HSF genes were highly expressed in the panicles and in young shoots, suggesting that they may have functions in reproductive growth and the early development of rapidly-growing shoots. This study provides fundamental information on members of the bamboo HSF gene family and lays a foundation for further study of their biological functions in the regulation of plant responses to adversity.
HealthNature.com

Comparative efficacy and cognitive function of magnetic seizure therapy vs. electroconvulsive therapy for major depressive disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Magnetic seizure therapy (MST) has established efficacy in the treatment of depression and a growing evidence base in the treatment of depression. We conducted the first systematic review and meta-analysis of the efficacy of MST in anti-depressive treatment and its impact on cognitive function (INPLASY registration number: INPLASY202170061). We searched for controlled trials published in English between 1 January 2001 to 31 December 2020 in PubMed, EMBASE, Cochrane Library, Web of Science, and PsycINFO databases. The evaluation process strictly followed the Cochrane bias risk assessment tool into the literature, and Meta-analysis was performed according to the Cochrane System Reviewer’s Manual. Data from a total of 285 patients from 10 studies were retained in the quantitative synthesis. The results showed no significant difference between MST and ECT in the antidepressant effect (SDM −0.13 [−0.78;0.52]). Compared with ECT, MST showed shorter recovery time (MD −5.67 [−9.75; −1.60]) and reorientation time (MD −14.67 [−27.96; −1.41]); and MST showed less cognitive impairment on the immediate recall of words (SDM 0.80 [0.35;1.25]), delayed recall of words (SDM 0.99 [0.01;0.74]), visual-spatial immediate memory (SDM 0.51 [0.20;0.83]), visual-spatial delayed memory (SDM 0.57 [0.11;1.02]), and the verbal fluency (SDM 0.51 [0.20;0.83]). Our evidence-based study is the first meta-analysis on the efficacy of MST in anti-depressive treatment and its effect on cognitive function. It showed that the curative effect of MST in anti-depressive treatment is equivalent to that of ECT. Besides, depressive patients with MST benefit more from cognitive function compared with ECT.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Salivary cytokine profile in patients with ischemic stroke

Inflammation plays a crucial role in stroke pathogenesis. Thus, it is not surprising that cytokines, chemokines, and growth factors have been advocated in stroke diagnostics. Our study is the first to evaluate the salivary cytokine profile in patients with ischemic stroke. Twenty-five patients with subacute ischemic stroke and an age-, sex-, and oral hygiene status-matched control group were enrolled in the study. The number of patients was set a priori based on our previous experiment (α = 0.05, test power = 0.9). Salivary concentrations of tumor necrosis factor α (TNF-α), interleukin 6 (IL-6), and interleukin 10 (IL-10) were assessed using an ELISA method. We showed that salivary TNF-α and IL-6 were significantly higher, whereas IL-10 content was statistically lower in both non-stimulated (NWS) and stimulated (SWS) whole saliva of ischemic stroke patients. However, evaluation of cytokines in NWS rather than in SWS may be of greater diagnostic value. Of particular note is salivary TNF-α, which may indicate cognitive/physical impairment in post-stroke individuals. This parameter distinguishes stroke patients from healthy controls and correlates with cognitive decline and severity of functional impairment. It also differentiates (with high sensitivity and specificity) stroke patients with normal cognition from mild to moderate cognitive impairment. Saliva may be an alternative to blood for assessing cytokines in stroke patients, although further studies on a larger patient population are needed.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The cognitive effect of anticholinergics for patients with overactive bladder

Overactive bladder (OAB) is often treated with medications that block the cholinergic receptors in the bladder (known as anticholinergics). The effect of this medication class on cognition and risk of dementia has been increasingly studied over the past 40 years after initial studies suggested that the anticholinergic medication class could affect memory. Short-term randomized clinical trials demonstrated that the administration of the anticholinergic oxybutynin leads to impaired memory and attention, and large, population-based studies showed associations between several different anticholinergic medications and dementia. However, trials involving anticholinergics other than oxybutynin have not shown such substantial effects on short-term cognitive function. This discordance in results between short-term cognitive safety of OAB anticholinergics and the long-term increased dementia risk could be explained by the high proportion of patients using oxybutynin in the OAB subgroups of the dementia studies, or a study duration that was too short in the prospective clinical trials on cognition with other OAB anticholinergics. Notably, all studies must be interpreted in the context of potential confounding factors, such as when prodromal urinary symptoms associated with the early stages of dementia lead to an increase in OAB medication use, rather than the use of OAB medication causing dementia. In patients with potential risk factors for cognitive impairment, the cautious use of selected OAB anticholinergic agents with favourable physicochemical and pharmacokinetic properties and clinical trial evidence of cognitive safety might be appropriate.
HealthNature.com

Neural substrates of propranolol-induced impairments in the reconsolidation of nicotine-associated memories in smokers

The majority of smokers relapse even after successfully quitting because of the craving to smoking after unexpectedly re-exposed to smoking-related cues. This conditioned craving is mediated by reward memories that are frequently experienced and stubbornly resistant to treatment. Reconsolidation theory posits that well-consolidated memories are destabilized after retrieval, and this process renders memories labile and vulnerable to amnestic intervention. This study tests the retrieval reconsolidation procedure to decrease nicotine craving among people who smoke. In this study, 52 male smokers received a single dose of propranolol (n = 27) or placebo (n = 25) before the reactivation of nicotine-associated memories to impair the reconsolidation process. Craving for smoking and neural activity in response to smoking-related cues served as primary outcomes. Functional magnetic resonance imaging was performed during the memory reconsolidation process. The disruption of reconsolidation by propranolol decreased craving for smoking. Reactivity of the postcentral gyrus in response to smoking-related cues also decreased in the propranolol group after the reconsolidation manipulation. Functional connectivity between the hippocampus and striatum was higher during memory reconsolidation in the propranolol group. Furthermore, the increase in coupling between the hippocampus and striatum positively correlated with the decrease in craving after the reconsolidation manipulation in the propranolol group. Propranolol administration before memory reactivation disrupted the reconsolidation of smoking-related memories in smokers by mediating brain regions that are involved in memory and reward processing. These findings demonstrate the noradrenergic regulation of memory reconsolidation in humans and suggest that adjunct propranolol administration can facilitate the treatment of nicotine dependence. The present study was pre-registered at ClinicalTrials.gov (registration no. ChiCTR1900024412).
GoogleNature.com

Changes in gut-microbiota-related metabolites and long-term improvements in lipoprotein subspecies in overweight and obese adults: the POUNDS lost trial

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Alterations in gut microbiota have been linked to obesity and impaired lipid metabolism. Lipoproteins are heterogeneous, and lipoprotein subspecies containing apolipoprotein C-III (apoCIII) have adverse associations with obesity and related cardiometabolic abnormalities. We investigated associations of weight-loss diet-induced decreases in atherogenic gut-microbial metabolites, trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) and L-carnitine, with improvements in atherogenic lipoproteins containing apoCIII among patients with obesity.
HealthNature.com

The brain mechanism of awakening dysfunction in children with primary nocturnal enuresis based on PVT-NAc neural pathway: a resting-state fMRI study

Primary nocturnal enuresis (PNE) affects children’s physical and mental health with a high rate. However, its neural mechanism is still unclear. Studies have found that the paraventricular thalamus (PVT) is among the key brain regions implicated with awakening regulation and its control of the transition between sleep and wakening is dependent on signaling through the PVT-nucleus accumbens (NAc) pathway. So this study analyzed the function of brain regions and their connectivity of PVT and NAc. A total of twenty-six PNE and typically developing (TD) children were involved in the study and the methods of amplitude of low frequency fluctuation (ALFF), degree centrality (DC) and functional connectivity (FC) based on resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (rs-fMRI) were used to analyze the brain functions. Results showed that there was no statistical significant difference in ALFF and DC between PNE and TD children in bilateral PVT and NAc. And there was statistical significant difference of the comparison of the FC of left PVT (lPVT) and left NAc (lNAc) between PNE and TD children. Meanwhile, there was negative correlation between awakening score and the FC of rPVT and lNAc, and no obvious correlation between awakening score and the FC of lPVT and lNAc in PNE children. Meanwhile, there was both negative correlation between awakening score and the FC of lPVT, rPTV and lNAc in TD children. Therefore, the FC between rPVT and lNAc was more reliable in assessing the degree of awakening ability in PNE children. This finding could help establish the evaluation index of PNE.
ScienceNature.com

The association of disproportionately enlarged subarachnoid space hydrocephalus with cognitive deficit in a general population: the Ohasama study

Disproportionately enlarged subarachnoid space hydrocephalus (DESH) is the characteristic feature of idiopathic normal pressure hydrocephalus. We aimed to characterize the prevalence, development, and association of DESH to cognitive deficit in a large population. We reviewed the data of 1384 subjects eligible for the present study among 1590 participants who underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in the Ohasama Study, a population-based study in Ohasama, Japan. The participants with Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) score <  = 25 were assumed to have cognitive deficit and DESH was evaluated by reviewing the MRIs. We assessed the association between DESH, Evans index (EI), and cognitive deficit using multivariate logistic regression models adjusted for relevant confounders. Furthermore, we evaluated the new development of DESH and the deterioration of cognitive function in the participants with DESH. There were nine participants with DESH (0.65%), seven of whom showed cognitive deficit. DESH was significantly associated with cognitive deficit in multivariate regression analyses (odds ratio; 8.50 [95% confidence interval: 1.61–44.88]). In the 669 participants who underwent follow-up MRI, we found four participants newly presenting with DESH; the development of DESH was observed before/after the presence of EI > 0.3. We also found two participants with existing DESH showing no remarkable worsening in MMSE and EI. The present study demonstrated a positive association between the presence of DESH and cognitive deficit. DESH can develop independently of EI > 0.3, and ventricular enlargement in combination with DESH may be an important factor in the worsening of cognitive deficit.
ScienceNature.com

Mapping causal generators of appetitive motivation-hedonic functions in frontal cortex

Pharmacological, optogenetic, and chemogenetic mapping studies of neurobehavioral causation are revealing an often-remarkable degree of cortical localization for appetitive-motivation and hedonic functions. Recent identification of spatially-localized functional nodes within frontal cortex have yielded network-level insights that were not entirely predictable a priori. These function-mapping approaches have also demonstrated heterogeneity of neurochemical effects within an anatomical locus. Hence, insights into cortical localization of specific functions have depended upon finding just the right pharmacological or neurobiologically-specific tool.
HealthNature.com

A prospective cohort study on longitudinal trajectories of cognitive function after stroke

The study aimed to determine longitudinal trajectories of cognitive function during the first year after stroke. The Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) was used to screen cognitive function at 36–48 h, 3-months, and 12-months post-stroke. Individuals who shared similar trajectories were classified by applying the group-based trajectory models. Data from 94 patients were included in the analysis. Three cognitive functioning groups were identified by the trajectory models: high [14 patients (15%)], medium [58 (62%)] and low [22 (23%)]. For the high and medium groups, cognitive function improved at 12 months, but this did not occur in the low group. After age, sex and education matching to the normative MoCA from the Swedish population, 52 patients (55%) were found to be cognitively impaired at baseline, and few patients had recovered at 12 months. The impact on memory differs between cognitive functioning groups, whereas the impact on activities of daily living was not different. Patients with the poorest cognitive function did not improve at one-year poststroke and were prone to severe memory problems. These findings may help to increase focus on long-term rehabilitation plans for those patients, and more accurately assess their needs and difficulties experienced in daily living.
ScienceNature.com

Microendoscopic calcium imaging of the primary visual cortex of behaving macaques

In vivo calcium imaging with genetically encoded indicators has recently been applied to macaque brains to monitor neural activities from a large population of cells simultaneously. Microendoscopic calcium imaging combined with implantable gradient index lenses captures neural activities from deep brain areas with a compact and convenient setup; however, this has been limited to rodents and marmosets. Here, we developed miniature fluorescent microscopy to image neural activities from the primary visual cortex of behaving macaques. We found tens of clear fluorescent signals from three of the six brain hemispheres. A subset of these neurons showed clear retinotopy and orientation tuning. Moreover, we successfully decoded the stimulus orientation and tracked the cells across days. These results indicate that microendoscopic calcium imaging is feasible and reasonable for investigating neural circuits in the macaque brain by monitoring fluorescent signals from a large number of neurons.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

SESN2 protects against denervated muscle atrophy through unfolded protein response and mitophagy

Denervation of skeletal muscles results in a rapid and programmed loss of muscle size and performance, termed muscle atrophy, which leads to a poor prognosis of clinical nerve repair. Previous researches considered this process a result of multiple factors, such as protein homeostasis disorder, mitochondrial dysfunction, endoplasmic reticulum stress (ERS), and apoptosis, while their intrinsic association remains to be explored. In this study, Sestrin2 (SESN2), a stress-inducible protein, was shown to act as a key protective signal involved in the crosstalk therein. SESN2 expression was induced in the gastrocnemius two weeks post denervation, which was accompanied by ERS, mitochondrial dysfunction, and apoptosis. Knockdown of SESN2 aggravated this situation and resulted in severer atrophy. Similar results were also found in rotenone-treated C2C12 cells. Furthermore, SESN2 was demonstrated to be induced by an ERS-activated transcription factor CCAAT-enhancer-binding protein beta (C/EBPβ). Once induced, SESN2 halted protein synthesis by inhibiting the mammalian target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1), thereby attenuating ERS. Moreover, increased SESN2 activated the specific autophagic machinery and facilitated the aggregation of sequestosome 1 (SQSTM1, p62) on the mitochondrial surface, which promoted the clearance of damaged mitochondria through mitophagy. Collectively, the SESN2-mediated unfolded protein response (UPR) and mitophagy play a critical role in protecting against denervated muscle atrophy, which may provide novel insights into the mechanism of skeletal muscle atrophy following denervation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy