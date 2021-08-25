CyberSecurity Asset Management
Qualys CSAM provides security-centric visibility of your IT asset infrastructure so you can identify and address security gaps. Use CSAM to find the assets in your organization no longer receiving security updates so you can plan for upgrades where necessary. Assign criticality scores to your assets to establish business importance. Find authorized and unauthorized software. Create alerts to notify users about asset lifecycle information. Create asset reports to understand the health of your critical assets. Perform 2-way sync with ServiceNow CMDB.www.qualys.com
