CyberSecurity Asset Management

Blackrock has invested nearly $ 400 million in the stocks of bitcoin companies. By Matthias Fischer. The US investment company Blackrock has invested heavily in companies that operate Bitcoin mining. As the finance portal Yahoo! finance reports with reference to documents from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Blackrock, based in New York, has a 6.71 percent stake in Marathon Digital Holdings and 6.61 percent in Riot Blockchain. The total amount of investments was accordingly in the second quarter of 2021 at 383 million US dollars (around 328 million euros).