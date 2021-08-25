Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

CyberSecurity Asset Management

qualys.com
 6 days ago

Qualys CSAM provides security-centric visibility of your IT asset infrastructure so you can identify and address security gaps. Use CSAM to find the assets in your organization no longer receiving security updates so you can plan for upgrades where necessary. Assign criticality scores to your assets to establish business importance. Find authorized and unauthorized software. Create alerts to notify users about asset lifecycle information. Create asset reports to understand the health of your critical assets. Perform 2-way sync with ServiceNow CMDB.

www.qualys.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Asset Management#Cybersecurity#The Assets#Qualys Csam#Servicenow Cmdb#Create Custom Reports#Cmdb Sync
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Businesshospitalitynet.org

Joined CGI Merchant Group, LLC as Vice President of Hospitality Asset Management

CGI Merchant Group, LLC (CGI) — a global investment management firm with a focus on real estate and private equity — recently welcomed Robert Festinger as vice president of hospitality asset management. Festinger, an award-winning industry veteran, will play an integral role in driving the success of the firm's growing hospitality investment portfolio.
Businessoffshore-technology.com

Rheaply Offers Sustainable Asset Management to Scale Circular Economy

Concept: Chicago-based asset recovery startup Rheaply has built a B2B SaaS resource management and exchange platform to help organizations better visualize, quantify and utilize their physical assets. The startup intends to leverage the potential of a circular economy for net-zero waste, reuse, sustainable procurement and inventory management, taking actions against climate change.
MarketsCoinDesk

Asian Digital Asset Manager Hyperithm Raises $11M

Hyperithm, a Tokyo-based digital asset management firm, raised $11 million in a Series B funding round that was co-led by South Korea’s Hashed and Wemade Tree, a subsidiary of the gaming company behind the “Legend of Mir” series. Other participating investors in the round included Coinbase Ventures, Cocone, GS Futures...
Stockscodelist.biz

Largest asset manager in the world relies on Bitcoin – 08/20/21

Blackrock has invested nearly $ 400 million in the stocks of bitcoin companies. By Matthias Fischer. The US investment company Blackrock has invested heavily in companies that operate Bitcoin mining. As the finance portal Yahoo! finance reports with reference to documents from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Blackrock, based in New York, has a 6.71 percent stake in Marathon Digital Holdings and 6.61 percent in Riot Blockchain. The total amount of investments was accordingly in the second quarter of 2021 at 383 million US dollars (around 328 million euros).
BusinessLaw.com

Trio Advise on Goldman Sachs' €1.6B Acquisition of Dutch Asset Manager

Three elite law firms are fielding cross-border teams to advise as Goldman Sachs acquires European asset manager NN Investment Partners. According to a Goldman Sachs announcement on Thursday, the investment bank will acquire the Dutch company for €1.6 billion. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022.
Marketscodelist.biz

Hessian asset management offers crypto currencies

At the Hessian asset management company Plutos, customers can now invest in crypto currencies. The company takes over the management. The asset management company Plutos is now also integrating cryptocurrencies into its services. The company from Frankfurt am Main recently announced this in a press release. Customers with liquid assets of 500,000 euros or more can choose from a pool of over 30 crypto currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin or Polkadot.
BusinessLaw.com

Wells Fargo Asset Management, Ahead of Acquisition and Rebrand, Gets New CLO

Kate Sandman McKinley was appointed as chief legal officer of the newly independent company, Allspring Global Investments. In February, GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners announced their decision to acquire Wells Fargo Asset Management. McKinley’s appointment will take effect upon closing of the acquisition transaction. Kate Sandman McKinley has been...
SoftwareeWeek

How Edge Computing, Edge Networking, and Edge Data Management Work Together

Across IT, practitioners and providers alike continue to grapple with clarity around what qualifies as “edge” infrastructure. But ultimately, the goals are the same: lower latency and greater resiliency for applications. Recent innovation within the industry has revealed a trifecta of distinct elements—edge computing, edge networking, and edge data management—that...
Businessmix929.com

Goldman Sachs to buy Dutch asset manager NNIP for around $2 billion

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch insurer NN Group said on Thursday Goldman Sachs will buy NNIP, its asset management arm, for 1.7 billion euros ($1.98 billion) in the biggest acquisition by the American firm since David Solomon became chief executive in 2018. The deal is part of Solomon’s strategy to make the...
Businessmortgageorb.com

LRES Acquires Keystone Asset Management

LRES Corp., a diversified REO/asset management and valuations company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Keystone Asset Management Inc., a Pennsylvania-based REO/asset management business that also offers appraisal/valuation services. Terms of the deal were not divulged. In a release, LRES says the acquisition will enable it to expand its...
EducationeSchool Online

Why automation is key to education’s cybersecurity problem

Across industries, ransomware and cyberattacks have proliferated in the past year, largely due to the rapid shift to remote work and school. The education sector has been hit particularly hard–the 2020 calendar year saw a record-setting 408 publicly disclosed cybersecurity incidents in the K-12 sector, according to The State of K-12 Cybersecurity: 2020 Year in Review.
SoftwareEETimes.com

EDA in the Cloud Will be Key to Rapid Innovative SoC Design

Simultaneous mega-trends are shaping multiple industries from aerospace and defense, automotive and high-tech to healthcare and others. These include 5G, autonomous vehicles, industrial internet of things (IIoT), electrification, hyperscale computing and artificial intelligence / machine learning (AI/ML). Add cloud to the mix, and we have another generational disruption that has driven business over the past decade and been further accelerated by our current global situation, changing the way we work, live, communicate and entertain. Cloud opportunities go far beyond flexible ubiquitous access.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 3 Asset Managers Show the Strength of the Economic Recovery

Asset managers saw strong earnings growth this quarter as prices across asset classes improve. These three companies each give investors a different flavor of exposure to the asset management sector. Asset managers saw stellar performance in their most recent quarterly earnings. Strong markets across different asset classes -- like exchange-traded...
Technologyfederalnewsnetwork.com

IT asset management helping VA, USCIS tackle technical debt

Agencies with mounting technical debt have utilized IT asset management to catch up on modernization efforts. IT asset management teams at the Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services are improving their lines of communication in an effort to update their software. They’ve coordinated efforts to tally their technical debt, create budget balance sheets and outline their modernization needs to vendors.
TechnologyCSO

7 key data points on the cybersecurity skills shortage

I am proud to say that the annual Life and Times of Cybersecurity Professionals report from ESG and ISSA is now available for free download. As part of the research for this report, we always ask cybersecurity professionals several questions about the global cybersecurity skills shortage. Is it real? Are things improving or getting worse? Is your organization impacted and, if so, how?
Softwarereadwrite.com

Why Every Manufacturer Should Care About IoT Asset Management

Traditionally, manufacturers use technology solutions like SCADA or EAM applications or RFID/Barcode or GPS solutions to track assets. Although these are technology solutions, they work discretely and are controlled by different stakeholders. Every Manufacturer Should Care About IoT Asset Management. With the technical data collected by different stakeholders for different...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Abnormal Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Abnormal Joins Group of Microsoft Security Partners, Applying Data Science-Based Threat Detection to Combat Global Cybersecurity Threats. Abnormal Security, provider of a leading cloud-native email security platform that leverages behavioral data science to stop modern email attacks, announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). Abnormal was nominated for membership based on how its platform uses Microsoft Azure Active Directory APIs (SIGNIN, ALERT, USER, GROUP, DIRECTORYOBJECT, RISKDETECTION, DOMAIN) to model and understand known good behavior, and thereby precisely detect and remediate socially-engineered, business email compromise (BEC) attacks, including account takeover.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

6 Digital Asset Management Tools to Manage and Protect Your Digital Assets

Do you need to keep your photos, videos, audios, and other digital assets safe? Digital asset management (DAM) software can help you manage, share, and organize all of your digital assets in one place. In this article, we will discuss the ways you can use digital asset management software to ensure the security of your digital assets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy