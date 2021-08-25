Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adair County, OK

Heat Advisory issued for Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Choctaw; Craig; Creek; Delaware; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Mayes; McIntosh; Muskogee; Nowata; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Osage; Ottawa; Pawnee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha; Rogers; Sequoyah; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values around 105 degrees are expected across Southeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas. Heat index values 105 to 110 degrees are expected across Northeast Oklahoma and the Arkansas River valley of West Central Arkansas. * WHERE...Eastern Oklahoma, northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wagoner, OK
County
Pushmataha County, OK
County
Latimer County, OK
State
Delaware State
County
Adair County, OK
City
Cherokee, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
County
Mcintosh County, OK
County
Cherokee County, OK
County
Le Flore County, OK
County
Okmulgee County, OK
County
Tulsa County, OK
City
Washington, OK
City
Choctaw, OK
City
Adair, OK
County
Ottawa County, OK
County
Delaware County, OK
County
Washington County, OK
County
Choctaw County, OK
County
Nowata County, OK
County
Wagoner County, OK
City
Nowata, OK
County
Creek County, OK
County
Muskogee County, OK
City
Muskogee, OK
City
Haskell, OK
County
Osage County, OK
City
Delaware, OK
City
Pittsburg, OK
County
Rogers County, OK
State
Washington State
City
Osage, OK
City
Pawnee, OK
County
Okfuskee County, OK
County
Haskell County, OK
City
Okmulgee, OK
County
Craig County, OK
County
Pawnee County, OK
County
Mayes County, OK
County
Pittsburg County, OK
County
Sequoyah County, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory#Pushmataha#Rogers#Washington Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
CNN

Hurricane Ida forces Mississippi River to reverse flow

(CNN) — Storm surge and strong winds from Hurricane Ida stopped the flow of the Mississippi River near New Orleans on Sunday and actually caused it to reverse -- something the US Geological Survey says is "extremely uncommon." Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, early Sunday afternoon as an...
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
PoliticsCNN

Elizabeth Holmes' trial is set to begin: Here's what you need to know

New York (CNN Business) — Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos, is set to go to trial this week, more than three years after being indicted on multiple federal fraud and conspiracy charges over allegations she knowingly misrepresented the capabilities of her company's proprietary blood testing technology.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
UFCPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley take issue with judges' scorecards during bout

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley agreed on one thing Sunday night after their fight – the judges were off. Paul and Woodley both criticized the judges in the split decision. Paul was awarded the victory while Woodley believed he had beaten the YouTube star. On the other hand, Paul was upset that one judge scored the fight in favor of Woodley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy