Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star Nicholas Brendon arrested on prescription drug charge

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQ1iq_0bcAPbAY00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Actor Nicholas Brendon, best known as Xander on the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” TV series, is facing a felony prescription drug fraud charge after he was arrested during a traffic stop last week in Indiana, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Times and WTHI-TV, Terre Haute police said they stopped Brendon, 50, on Aug. 18 for driving erratically on Seabury Street. After noticing Brendon “was sweating profusely and appeared nervous,” officers asked him to get out of the car, the arrest affidavit said.

Police searched Brendon, who claimed to be Kelton Schultz, and discovered an amphetamine pill bottle bearing Schultz’s name in one of his pockets, the affidavit said. Officers then found an arrest warrant for “Nicholas Bender” while running a background check on his ID, which also bore Schultz’s name, according to the affidavit.

A search of Brendon’s car netted a bag containing possible methamphetamine or cocaine residue, more bags with powder residue, and prescription pill bottles for Bender and Schultz, police said.

After responding when an officer called him Nick, Brendon told police his real name and said Kelton is his identical twin brother, WTHI reported. According to the Times, Brendon, whose birth name was Nicholas Brendon Schultz, has a twin named Kelly Donovan Schultz. Brendon claimed they were prescribed the same medication and occasionally fill each other’s prescriptions, police said.

Police, who believe Brendon was abusing or selling the medication and using the ID to obtain more pills, arrested him on charges of prescription drug fraud and falsely identifying himself, the news outlets reported. He was later released and is due in court Dec. 12, the Times reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
58K+
Followers
62K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prescription Drug#Prescriptions#Methamphetamine#Celebrities#The Los Angeles Times#Wthi Tv#Terre Haute#Nick Brendon#Cox Media Group
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MPD cancels search for 8-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 6:50 A.M. Memphis police have canceled a City Watch alert for a missing boy. MPD said Preston Buggs, 8, has been found safe. Memphis police are searching for a missing boy who could be in danger. Preston Buggs, 8, was last seen in the 2700 block...

Comments / 0

Community Policy