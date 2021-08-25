Cancel
Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

By Lisa Levin
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on durable goods orders for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect durable goods orders declining 0.2% in July, while orders for core capital goods might rise 0.5%.
  • The State Street Investor Confidence Index for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

