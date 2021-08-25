Cancel
Letter to the editor: Additional fee peeves Prius owner

Canton Repository
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I received my license plate renewal forms, I was greeted by the additional $100 bill for having an electric vehicle. Once again, backwards Ohio neatly sawed the baby in half. Since our road-use taxes are levied on gasoline and diesel purchases, electric cars do not pay them. The flaw...

