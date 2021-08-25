Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Letter: Why the uproar? Vaccine requirements are nothing new

By Tonya Hinojosa
Yakima Herald Republic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the editor -- There have been letters published in this column from people who are angry about the COVID vaccine mandate imposed by Gov. Inslee. Think about this. Your kids can't go to public school without a current vaccine record. The reason is to protect your child and other children from contagious diseases like measles, whooping cough and meningitis. Enlist in the military and be stationed overseas. You will be vaccinated against many contagious, deadly diseases like yellow fever, anthrax and typhoid. Again, it is to protect you and your fellow soldiers.

