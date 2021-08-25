Cancel
Technology

ON24 Receives Industry Acknowledgements for Innovation and Growth

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleON24 today announced it received two industry acknowledgments for the company’s continued innovation and growth as a category leader. The ON24 Digital Experience Platform was named the “Best Overall Event Management Platform” by MarTech Breakthrough as part of their annual awards recognizing the best companies, technologies, products, and services for sales, marketing, and advertising. Also, Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, recently included ON24 as a growth stage company in the content engagement solutions market for ON24 Engagement Hub, a central destination for audiences to get engaging, dynamic live and on-demand content when they need it.

