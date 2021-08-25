Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

Ferrari has been having an excellent 2021 so far, and with new releases like the 296 GTB, it's unlikely that the Modena-based automaker will be having any trouble maintaining its positive momentum. In fact, Ferrari is looking to really shake things up and push ahead with mainstream commercial success with its first-ever SUV in the Purosangue. That car is yet to be revealed, but in the meantime, a recently discovered patent for Ferrari could be for a new innovation that will be first seen in the Purosangue. This new patent, filed with the European Patent Office and discovered by a user on Ferrari 296 Forum where Lamborghini's new convertible roof was also discovered, is for a smart air conditioning system that is unlike any we've seen before.