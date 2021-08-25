Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes
When will Red Bull tire of rabble-rousing - or even grasp that it advances the team’s cause not one jot?. Pleasing though it is to see another team finally making a fist of challenging Mercedes for on-track superiority in the hybrid era, in the off-track arena Merc still has all its rivals licked. It’s about time Red Bull engaged with this truism intelligently and strategically, rather than whipping the bellowing buffoons of social media into an abject froth in the hope that a pitchfork mob will do the trick.www.autosport.com
