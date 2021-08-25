Heat Advisory issued for Bond, Fayette, Greene, Macoupin, Marion, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Bond; Fayette; Greene; Macoupin; Marion; Montgomery HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107. * WHERE...Bond IL, Fayette IL, Marion IL, Montgomery IL, Greene IL and Macoupin IL Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The effects of high heat are cumulative. This is a 4 day heat event meaning that heat index values up to around 105 are expected each afternoon. Warm nighttime temperatures will allow little recovery for those who are sensitive to heat. Heat related illnesses will become more likely each day of the event.