Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Genting UK's online casino said to be marketed on new platform by Amazon.com unit

By Esther Lee
theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): Genting Malaysia Bhd’s (GenM) indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Genting UK plc is reported to have moved its online Genting Casino operations to a new platform provided by SkillOnNet in collaboration with Amazon.com Inc unit Prime Gaming to expand Genting UK's online footprint across Europe, Inside Asian Gaming (IAG) reported today, quoting SkillOnNet head of corporate development Maor Nutkevitch.

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Casino#Genting Uk Plc#Genting Casino#Amazon Com Inc#Prime Gaming#Inside Asian Gaming#Skillonnet#Iag#Slingo Com#Geekwire#Resorts World Birmingham#Genm#Genting Bhd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Egypt
Related
Gamblingapppicker.com

Online Casinos vs Land-based Casinos: The Pros and Cons

Gambling is a very popular entertainment activity that has been around for many years. It allows gamblers to unwind and have fun. As technology keeps advancing, online gaming platforms also keep evolving. This guide will discuss the pros and cons of playing in online gaming sites and brick and mortar casinos.
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Britain's M&S expands online platform with more guest brands

LONDON (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Monday it would add more guest clothing and footwear brands to its website, including FatFace and Jones Bootmaker, after an initial wave of brands increased traffic and attracted new customers. M&S Chief Executive Steve Rowe said last year the group,...
Gamblingbasketballinsiders.com

Best New Online Casinos Canada – Comparing New Canadian Online Casinos

As single-event sports betting gets set to become legal on Aug. 27, 2021, Canada is aiming to launch new online markets for iGaming and online gambling. In addition to sports betting, provinces are also expected to regulate online poker and online casino games, opening up the market for Canadian players. Soon, sports bettors and casino players will be able to make wagers at their fingertips and play at some of the best new online casinos Canada.
GamblingAugusta Free Press

Online casinos with progressive jackpot

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Online casinos with progressive jackpots are more popular than ever. This is mainly due to the fact that it has recently become more common for casino visitors to win millions on the Internet. But how is this possible? In this article, we will explain in detail what progressive jackpots are. Not every online casino provider has these special games in their program. We also have some of the best progressive jackpots in our portfolio. With a lot of luck, it is possible to win a life-changing prize with these games.
Gamblingstudybreaks.com

How Big Is the Canadian Online Casino Market?

Internet-based games of chance remain popular in the Great White North. When most people think about North America, it is common to mentally go straight to the United States. Yet, there is much more to the continent than the U.S., and Canada is one of those locations. In fact, while the United States has had fairly stringent control over its online gambling scene in past years, Canada has been able to experience a more liberal approach for the most part. But how big exactly is the Canadian online casino market? Do many people like playing casino games in this vast North American country?
GamblingFingerLakes1

Why gamble at casino online?

Ever heard about online casinos? If not yet, this is the right page for you. The benefits of playing online over land-based casinos are breathtaking. It starts to stack up when you scrutinize it closely. The convenience of playing at home in your comfort is amazing. Once you know about online casinos, you will choose the right gambling method for yourself.
Gamblingbasketballinsiders.com

Brand New Online Casinos USA – Rated in 2021

Looking for a new online casino to play slots, roulette, blackjack, and more? We’ve rounded up the 10 best new casino sites in the USA for 2021. Read on for our full list, detailed reviews, comparisons, and more!. 200% Welcome Bonus - WELCOME200. Claim Bonus FreeBets Reviews. $25 Free Chip...
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Pariplay Adds Neobiz Online Casino Content to Fusion Platform

Pariplay, the Aspire Global-owned online casino games provider and aggregator, has further expanded its Fusion platform offering after forming a strategic integration alliance with Portuguese developer Neobiz Creative Games Studio. This recently penned deal will see the studio’s entire online casino games portfolio added to Pariplay’s Fusion aggregation platform. The...
Gamblingbostonsportsextra.com

7 Popular Myths of Online Casinos

Even though most online casino games are top-rated and secure, we can’t deny several rumours and misconceptions regarding them. These false notions are gaining traction among both casino players and non-gamblers around the world. This is a significant issue, so we believe it is vital to expose the following 7 popular myths of online casinos and debunk them one by one.
Gamblingvegasnews.com

What to look for When Searching for New Online Casinos

Are you fascinated by the online gambling world? Do you want to try out gambling at online casinos, but you don’t really know where to go? The online gambling industry has grown quite big and for new casino players, it can be a pretty overwhelming experience to enter the online casino market. When gambling with real money, it is important that you will have a fun gambling experience as well as it is important to get value for your money. So where to go for a fun gambling experience? At Zamsino, you can find a list of the best new online casinos in 2021, so you can make sure to get the best advantages. However, gambling at online casinos is not just about finding the first and best online casino to spend your money at. There are several considerations you should make before you just start gambling. Even though some online casinos might say that they are one of the best casinos, it is not always the case. When searching for new online casinos, there are some things you should look for and you can read about some of them in the article below.
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Dreamz Migrates to SOFTSWISS Online Casino Platform

Online gambling software provider SOFTSWISS has recently launched a new client on its Online Casino Platform to celebrate yet another milestone during an exciting time for the company. The software firm this week announced that it has welcomed Dreamz Casino to its platform to now power the iGaming operation. The...
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Wazdan Lauds Belarus Online Casino Market Entry

Wazdan, an internationally recognized creator and supplier of games for the online casino industry, has recently celebrated its debut in Belarus with the launch of its locally certified products with Grand Casino on GG.by. The reorganization of Belarus’ gambling market in 2019 authorized the nation’s land-based casinos to obtain licenses...
Gamblingurbanmatter.com

Explaining the Rise of Online Casinos

We live in a technology era where everything is going digital. Online casinos have been the go-to place for people to gamble in the digital space and as a result, land-based casinos are fast becoming a thing of the past. Since switching to online casinos, people are saving more money because it doesn’t require them to travel to a physical destination. This results in people having more money to gamble. This new generation of gamblers is far more tech-savvy and they understand how to operate the digital space as well as read reviews before choosing an online casino to gamble with. But that doesn’t mean it’s a difficult process for the older generation, because sites like Japan-101 provide all the information you need on online casinos in one place. You can check out the top-rated online casinos, as well as available games and bonuses. The latter plays an important role in the rise of online casinos, but there are many other contributing factors, so read on to discover them.
Gamblingcryptonews.com

Cryptocurrency Changing the Online Casino Gaming Experience

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. The incredible technological developments gracing the world are impacting our lives and day-to-day tremendously. It is easy these days to play and gamble on favorite online casino games from the comfort of your home or office and at the palm of your hand. Better methods of payments are also available and changing the whole online casino environment.
Gamblingftnnews.com

Playing at an Online Casino While Travelling

As nice as it is to arrive at the holiday destination, the way there can be very exhausting and tedious. The transport route, the waiting in the endless halls of the airport, and even the flight are often marked by boredom and monotony. Fortunately, there are countless ways to pass...
HobbiesPWMania

The Support of Artificial Intelligence in Online Casinos

Ever heard of the term ‘emerging technology’? If you have, congratulations! If you haven’t yet heard of it, in its simplest explanation, emerging technologies are described as a “new technology”. It also refers to an existing type of technology that is being enhanced to fit modern-day requirements. It could differ when used in different sectors, however, the underlying idea is making the old new.
GamblingFingerLakes1

Technologies and future of the sports betting industry

Technology is what dominates online sports gambling. Some bookies that have morphed into online sportsbooks are now among the world’s most successful gaming enterprises. Sports betting, according to Forbes, could generate roughly $20 billion in annual revenue if all 50 states permit it. Similar to the ever-expanding legalization of recreational marijuana in the United States. For tech entrepreneurs, legalized sports betting with safe playground opens up a multi-billion-dollar market. A highly competitive online sports gambling market can pave the way for technological innovation in the industry.
Gamblingmarketresearchtelecast.com

Live Dealer Games – New Opportunities for Winnings in Online Casinos

It is not easy to entertain the most experienced and sophisticated players, as they have already seen a lot. They always choose the best quality and will not settle for less. When classic slots, bets and lotteries aren’t enough, Live Casino is just what you need!. The player finds himself...

Comments / 0

Community Policy