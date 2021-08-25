Unified Goods Presents Aphex Twin Curiosities its Latest "AFX50" Curated Release

Following its limited Aphex Twin Hat drop, Unified Goods is now readying its latest “AFX50” curated release. Part of the vintage specialist’s ongoing Richard D. James’ 50th birthday celebrations, the release is comprised of 40 hand-picked Aphex curiosities from the career of the enigmatic British musician, composer and DJ. Spanning nearly 30 years, the range of ephemera stand as unique accompaniments to Richard D. James’ idiosyncratic work in electronic styles that have made him one of the most influential or most important contemporary artist of our time. Included in the selection are early show tickets dating back to 1993, Selected Ambient Works Volume II on double cassette, highly sought after umbrella and beach towel set from 2018 and rare OG vinyls.