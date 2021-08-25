Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Unified Goods Presents Aphex Twin Curiosities its Latest "AFX50" Curated Release

By Store
hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its limited Aphex Twin Hat drop, Unified Goods is now readying its latest “AFX50” curated release. Part of the vintage specialist’s ongoing Richard D. James’ 50th birthday celebrations, the release is comprised of 40 hand-picked Aphex curiosities from the career of the enigmatic British musician, composer and DJ. Spanning nearly 30 years, the range of ephemera stand as unique accompaniments to Richard D. James’ idiosyncratic work in electronic styles that have made him one of the most influential or most important contemporary artist of our time. Included in the selection are early show tickets dating back to 1993, Selected Ambient Works Volume II on double cassette, highly sought after umbrella and beach towel set from 2018 and rare OG vinyls.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Aphex Twin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Mark Richard#Aphex Twin Hat#British#Unified Goods#Nts Radio#Unified Goods Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Theater & Danceedm.com

Multi-Platinum DJ and Dance Music Producer Ian Carey Dead at 46

Renowned DJ and record producer Ian Carey has died at the age of 46. Beloved for his unique approach to house music production, Carey was a multi-platinum artist who worked with major contemporary music artists such as Taio Cruz, Snoop Dogg, Afrojack, and Timbaland. His breakthrough summertime smash "Keep On Rising," a track featuring Michelle Shellers and released in 2008, was a highlight in a career of many.
Rock MusicThe Quietus

Warp Shares Rare Aphex Twin Recording

The recording of Richard D. James' 'Slo Bird Whistle' was produced for a 1995 Peel Session. Warp Records has shared a previously unreleased track from Aphex Twin's 1995 Peel Session.
Musicjammin1057.com

National Vinyl Record Day: 7 Greatest Throwback Records Of All Time

Music has come a long way. Kids these days don’t know the struggle of waiting outside our local CD or record store for releases of music. Not only having to buy a whole album, but then we’d have to run home and pop the record in a CD player or turntable and sitting in one place to listen to it.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Pitchfork

Jon Hassell Book Atmospherics Due Out This Fall

A collection of the late avant-garde composer Jon Hassell’s writings called Atmospherics is set to be released October 1, 2021. It will be published via Ndeya, the imprint founded in partnership with Warp for Hassell’s catalog. Hassell died at 84 from natural causes in June. Check out a preview of the book below.
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

Tosin Abasi reveals Animals As Leaders have finished tracking their new album as he shares tap-heavy teaser clip

Tosin Abasi, guitarist with progressive metal innovators Animals As Leaders, has confirmed the group have finished tracking their fifth album. The guitarist broke the news via Instagram, sharing a brief clip of the last guitar part he was recording. The clip teases a pretty intense tap-happy track with Abasi showcasing one of his Abasi Concepts instruments – a J Larada in Capri Orange – in the process.
MusicNME

Seori to release new single ‘Dive Into You’ featuring Day6’s Jae

Indie K&B singer Seori will soon be dropping a new single featuring eaJ (also known as Jae) of Day6. On August 17, Seori revealed that she will be releasing a new single featuring the Day6 member. Slated for release on August 22 at 6pm KST, ‘Dive Into You’ marks the second time the duo have collaborated, after last September’s ‘It Just Is’, which also featured fellow singer-songwriter Keshi.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MINISTRY Releases Music Video For Cover Of THE STOOGES' 'Search And Destroy'

Industrial metal pioneers MINISTRY have released the official music video for their cover version of THE STOOGES' 1973 classic "Search And Destroy". The track, which features guitar virtuoso Billy Morrison (BILLY IDOL, ROYAL MACHINES), is taken from the band's 15th studio album, "Moral Hygiene", which is due on October 1 via Nuclear Blast Records.
MusicStereogum

Hear Angel Olsen Cover OMD & Alphaville On New ’80s Covers EP

Last month, Angel Olsen announced that she had recorded an EP of ’80s covers called Aisles. So far, we’ve heard her takes on Laura Branigan, Men Without Hats, and Billy Idol. Today, the EP is out in full, which means we get to hear her covers of Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark’s “If You Leave” and Alphaville’s “Forever Young.”
MusicMetroTimes

Here's a synth-pop cover album of Madonna songs on her birthday

Happy birthday to Madonna, whose 63rd birthday is Monday. To celebrate, indie label Italians Do It Better — which took its name from the message emblazoned on the Queen of Pop's T-shirt in the "Papa Don't Preach" video — released a covers album of Madonna songs reimagined in its dark synth-pop style.
Musicenergy941.com

Lorde Announces Latest Single “Mood Ring” Is Here

Lorde announced her latest single from “Solar Power” will be released on Tuesday (August 17), “Mood Ring” follows previously released tracks “Solar Power” and “Stoned At The Nail Salon.”. Lorde has explained that “Solar Power” is, “a little bit S Club, a little bit TLC, mixed with like, your classics...
MusicThe Quietus

Xiu Xiu Share Cover Of 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me' Track

The group recorded the cover of Angelo Badalamenti's 'A Real Indication' during the sessions for 2016's 'Plays The Music Of Twin Peaks' album. Xiu Xiu have shared a cover of Angelo Badalamenti's Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me track 'A Real Indication'. The track was originally recorded during the sessions...
Musicdjmag.com

Synth and electronic music pioneer Janet Beat to release debut album, aged 83

Pioneering early synth musician Janet Beat is to officially release some of her music for the first time, at the age of 83. 'Pioneering Knob Twiddler', out now on Trunk Records, features seven electroacoustic recordings made by the artist between 1978 and 1987. The release is available both digitally and on vinyl.
Musicedm.com

David Guetta Resurrects "Titanium" With Electrifying Future Rave Remix: Listen

It's hard to believe David Guetta and Sia's "Titanium" was released almost a decade ago. In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Guetta's Nothing But The Beat album, he has joined forces with MORTEN, his "future rave" partner-in-crime, to give "Titanium" a 2021 makeover. Despite the passing of time since his fifth studio album, he says the song still has a special place in his heart.
Musicbitcoinist.com

MiraQle Releases Exclusive Merchandise for DreamX Collaboration Albums

Creator-specific merchandise have gained unprecedented popularity over the past decade. This is especially the case in the music industry, where fans love to show support for their favorite bands, musicians, stars, and albums by owning and wearing a range of different items. As is obvious, the rising demand for custom...
MusicSonic State

Modulations - History Of Electronic Music

1998 documentary with Coldcut, Scanner, Squarepusher and many more 22/08/21. Modulations: Cinema for the Ear is 1998 documentary by Lara Lee covering the the history of electronic music from perspective of numerous artists and influential bands. The documentary was a companion for a book written by Peter Shapiro, and was accompanied by a soundtrack which featured Coldcut, LFO, Donna Summer and Goldie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy