West Virginia mayor seeks $500 for vaccinated workers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The mayor of West Virginia's largest city wants to give $500 to all city workers in Charleston who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced Tuesday that she sent a letter to the City Council requesting approval for either a cash payment or a $500 health savings account contribution to eligible employees. Workers must have at least two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the city said in a statement.