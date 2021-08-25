Cancel
Google Pixel 6 Pro’s in-screen fingerprint scanner seemingly spotted

By Alan Martin
It appears that we’ve been granted another look at the upcoming Google Pixel 6 Pro thanks to a hastily deleted tweet from Hiroshi Lockheimer, the company’s SVP for Android, Chrome OS and Google Play.

As spotted by XDA Developers’ Mishaal Rahman, Lockheimer posted a screenshot of his lockscreen to demonstrate Android 12’s Material You redesign, where design elements match the background photo.

The tweet was swiftly deleted, but not before Rahman could check the resolution of the picture – 1440 x 3200, which just so happens to match the 1440p resolution expected from the Pixel 6 Pro. Notably, there’s a big in-screen fingerprint scanner underneath the time, too.

As 9to5Google points out, there are other phones which have this combination of specs and are permitted to run the Android 12 beta – the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, OnePlus 9 Pro and Oppo Find X3 Pro all fit the bill – but the abrupt deletion indicates something was shown that shouldn’t have been.

The question is what. Some sites have suggested it’s because the in-screen fingerprint reader has been accidentally confirmed, but Google has already done that itself directly to The Verge. And even if it hadn’t, the lack of external fingerprint reader in the released renders strongly pointed to an in-screen solution – unless the company was planning on ditching it altogether, like it did (and was widely panned for) with the Pixel 4.

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro shouldn’t be too far away. The company has promised an autumn release, and if past Pixel events are anything to go by, then a full reveal in October seems likely – possibly alongside the company’s first foldable.

Don’t expect mid-range pricing, though: Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 6 Pro “will be expensive”, and even the basic Pixel 6 “belongs in the upper segment.”

