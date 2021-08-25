Cancel
Accidents

Firefighters spend more than 24 hours tackling Edinburgh blaze

newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
The fire started on Tuesday (Matt Donlan/Twitter/PA) (PA Media)

Firefighters are still tackling a blaze in the centre of Edinburgh that started more than 24 hours ago.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to a blaze affecting several properties at George IV Bridge at 6.18am on Tuesday.

One person was taken to hospital and another was treated at the scene.

Images from the area on Tuesday morning showed smoke pouring from a branch of Patisserie Valerie, next door to the Elephant House cafe, which was made famous as the place where JK Rowling wrote much of her early Harry Potter series.

SFRS said four fire engines and a height appliance remained at the scene at 7am on Wednesday morning.

Some road closures were still in place.

Elephant House owner David Taylor, told the BBC the building had suffered smoke and water damage, though the fire had not spread to it.

He told the broadcaster: “I feel absolutely gutted about this.

“At best, we can hope for opening in a few weeks’ time, but if there is structural damage too then it isn’t bearable to think about.”

He added: “It’s really quite disturbing because we had just got back to some semblance of normality after two years, although we were only running at about 50% of our festival trade.”

Police in Edinburgh tweeted: “Due to a fire #GeorgeIVBridge and #CandlemakerRow will remain closed for the foreseeable.

“Please avoid the area meantime. Emergency services remain in attendance.”

