Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
newschain

Duterte confirms he will run for vice presidency in Philippines

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLNUT_0bcAJSon00
Rodrigo Duterte (Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division/AP) (AP)

Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte has confirmed he will run for vice president in a move critics say is an attempt to get around constitutional limits to presidential terms.

The 76-year-old president is notorious for his crackdown on illegal drugs that has killed thousands of mostly petty suspects, as well as his often vulgar rhetoric.

“I will run for vice president,” he said. “I’m worried about the drugs, insurgency. Well, number one is insurgency, then criminality, drugs.”

The Philippines has been struggling through the Covid-19 pandemic, with rising infections and death rates and a slow vaccination rollout, but Mr Duterte’s popularity ratings have remained high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2002st_0bcAJSon00
Mr Duterte is notorious for his deadly crackdown on drugs (Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division/AP (AP)

Polls suggest that running Mr Duterte in tandem with his daughter, Sara Duterte, currently the mayor of Davao City, as the presidential candidate would be a strong pairing, said Manila-based political analyst Richard Heydarian.

The idea of the two running together has been discussed since 2019, he said, though Duterte advisers have reportedly said that he has suggested he might not run for vice president if his daughter decides to announce a bid for president.

“The campaign for Sara Duterte has more or less kicked off, it seems, almost irrespective of what Duterte’s position will be,” Mr Heydarian said.

“A Duterte/Duterte tandem is increasingly looking like the formidable team to beat in the next year’s elections.”

Further muddying the waters, however, Sara Duterte posted on Facebook later on Wednesday that her father had told her he would run for vice president with his former aide, senator Christopher “Bong” Go, running for president.

She did not address her own aspirations, but said her father and Mr Go should announce publicly that they would run together if they have made that decision.

“I respectfully advise them to stop talking about me and make me the reason for them running or not running,” she wrote.

Philippine presidents are limited by the 1987 constitution to a single six-year term.

The candidacy is both legally and morally wrong, and we trust that the Filipino people will realise his brazen, selfish and self-serving motives

At least two former presidents, Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, have made successful runs for lower public offices after serving as president, but not for vice president.

If Mr Duterte goes ahead with his run, it is likely to face court challenges from the opposition, though Mr Heydarian noted the Supreme Court has strongly supported the president’s moves in the past.

A new opposition coalition, 1Sambayan, whose name means One Nation, said Mr Duterte’s decision came as “no surprise”, and made the coalition “more determined in unifying the democratic forces in responding to the challenge”.

“It shows a clear mockery of our constitution and democratic process,” the group said.

“The candidacy is both legally and morally wrong, and we trust that the Filipino people will realise his brazen, selfish and self-serving motives.”

Mr Duterte had previously hinted that he may run for vice president, and his confirmation on Wednesday came after a senior official of his PDP-Laban party on Tuesday said that the president had agreed to run as its candidate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FCXWe_0bcAJSon00
Vladimir Putin (Matt Cardy/PA) (PA Archive)

The 76-year-old “agreed to make the sacrifice and heed the clamour of the people” to run in the May 9 national elections, said Karlo Nograles, PDP-Laban’s executive vice president.

The vice president is elected separately from the president under Philippine law.

Those who serve in the post could potentially be propelled to the top role if the president dies or is incapacitated for any reason.

If elected vice president, the move would be reminiscent of the machinations of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who Mr Duterte once called his “favourite hero”, to hold on to power despite being constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term as president in 2008.

Instead, Dmitry Medvedev was elected president and Mr Putin assumed the nominally subservient position of prime minister from 2008 to 2012.

Mr Putin was then re-elected president in 2012, and Mr Medvedev slid into the prime minister role.

“This is not to say that, should Sara Duterte become the president, that she will be essentially proxy for the president,” Mr Heydarian said.

“In Davao the two were together in charge (and) there were significant divergences in approaches and policy differences … so we may see some iteration of that, if ever the tandem makes it to the presidency.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice Presidency#Philippines#National Elections#Facebook#Filipino#The Supreme Court#One Nation#Pdp Laban#Russian
Related
PoliticsArkansas Online

Philippine leader Duterte pushes to keep grip on power

MANILA, Philippines -- President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines is firming up plans to remain in power beyond next year when his single-term limit expires, much as Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey stayed at the helm through constitutional maneuvering. "You really want it? Then I...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Philippines' Duterte Orders Payment of Healthcare Workers' Benefits

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the health and budget ministries to arrange payment for healthcare workers who have not received their benefits on time, following nurses' threats to resign and strike warnings by unions. Hospitals fear that desertions of medical staff https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/overwhelmed-philippines-hospitals-hit-by-staff-resignations-2021-08-16, particularly nurses, have reached a...
Posted by
Reuters

Philippines' Duterte tables bill seeking to ease bank secrecy rules

MANILA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has included a bill seeking to ease the country's strict bank secrecy rules in his list of legislative priorities in his final year in office, the central bank said on Wednesday. The move comes weeks after a global dirty money watchdog...
theedgemarkets.com

Philippines' Duterte proposes record US$99.13b national budget for 2022

MANILA (Aug 17): Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is seeking a record 5.024 trillion pesos (US$99.13 billion) budget for 2022 to help the country recover from the coronavirus pandemic, the presidential spokesperson said on Tuesday. The government is facing multiple challenges including reviving a pandemic-hit economy, containing the spread of more...
Philippinescasinonewsdaily.com

President Duterte OKs Casinos on Boracay to Fund Pandemic Measures

In a policy U-turn, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has lifted a ban on casino operations on the resort island of Boracay, saying he needs money to “pay a lot of expenses and keep the government running.”. In a televised address, the Philippine’s top official apologized for his change of heart...
Posted by
Reuters

Philippines' Duterte to relax coronavirus curbs in capital region

MANILA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday approved the easing of coronavirus curbs in the capital region from Aug. 21 to 31, his spokesperson said, even as the country reported its second-highest daily number of COVID-19 infections. The Philippines is battling a renewed surge in infections...
WorldShropshire Star

Afghanistan’s vice-president claims he is caretaker president

Amrullah Saleh made the claim on Twitter and said he was reaching out to all leaders. The Afghan vice president is claiming that after President Ashraf Ghani fled in the face of the Taliban sweep into Kabul over the weekend and with his whereabouts unknown, the vice president is the country’s “legitimate” caretaker president.
stardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
washingtonnewsday.com

In just three days, four people died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine made in Taiwan.

In just three days, four people died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine made in Taiwan. In Taiwan, four people have died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, which was initially distributed on Monday. Despite inadequate clinical studies, the island’s health minister has allowed emergency use of the Medigen vaccine. A 56-year-old...
Militarycitizensjournal.us

Uniformed U.S. Soldier Threatens Americans’ Lives If They Don’t Obey

An American soldier, in uniform, is on video threatening the lives of Americans if they don’t obey her. Under certain circumstances. The threat comes from Army Sgt. Cindy Bronson, who reportedly was responding to comments about martial law. That scenario periodically is raised by “woke” leftists who are intent on...
Posted by
The Charleston Press

While Joe Biden’s rating dips to historical low since taking the White House office, GOP and Trump’s ratings are going up, poll

It’s not that Joe Biden ever had impressive rating since taking the White House office, but he managed to keep steady and decent approval rating in his “honeymoon” six-month-long period until late June. The country’s major crises were present and real during this period, but the rating of how he was handling the pandemic kept the numbers on average.
Presidential Electionktoe.com

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar Wrote To President Biden In Pardon Effort

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is requesting President Biden pardon a former Air Force intelligence analyst who leaked classified information to a journalist. She wrote a letter this week to the White House in support of Daniel Hale, who pleaded guilty earlier this year. Omar says the defendant was investigated under the Obama administration and was then indicted after Donald Trump was elected. The Minneapolis lawmaker believes charges against Hale were brought as a warning to other would-be whistleblowers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy