Mecklenburg County, NC

Vaccination required at these 3 live music venues in Charlotte

By Emma Way
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 5 days ago
Masks are currently required indoors in Mecklenburg County, but some local music venues have taken an additional step by requiring proof of vaccination at the door.

Here’s the latest.

Vaccines required: Most allow exemptions with proof of a recent negative test.

  • Petra’s
  • Evening Muse
  • Neighborhood Theatre
  • Snug Harbor, depending on the artist.

No vaccination required:

  • Visulite Theatre
  • Middle C Jazz
  • Coyote Joe’s
  • Spectrum Center
  • Amos’ Southend
  • The Milestone Club
  • Skylark Social Club
  • PNC Music Pavilion and the Music Factory venues like the Fillmore, for now. Proof of vaccination will be required starting Oct. 4, along with all Live Nation venues around the country.

If you’re looking for a safe option for live music even as COVID-19 cases rise again, check out Sofar Sounds’ series of intimate shows in Charlotte. I went to one this Monday at Pinhouse in Plaza Midwood and heard Charlotte artists Emily Sage, Bianca Jade and DapYP.

How it works: The global company hosts small-scale concerts with local artists in secret locations around Charlotte.

  • Starting in September, they’ll require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test at all shows.
  • Tickets are $19 (plus fees) and shows start at 7:30pm.

Up next: Aug. 29 in South End, Sept. 3 in Fourth Ward and Sept. 11 in Elizabeth. Full schedule here.

The post Vaccination required at these 3 live music venues in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

