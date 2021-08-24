Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Rolliing Stones’ Charlie Watts Dead At 80

By Music News
940wfaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe music world was shocked to learn that Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died on August 24th at the age of 80. Fans had been showing concern when the news broke earlier this month that for the first time in his career, Watts was sitting out of a Stones tour due to an unspecified illness. Keith Richards' longtime collaborator and drummer, Steve Jordan will fill in for Watts throughout the 13-city trek, which starts next month.

940wfaw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Billy Idol
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Keith Moon
Person
Bill Wyman
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Joe Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#The Rolling Stones#The Rolliing Stones#Arabian#Danish#Blues Incorporated#Ealing Jazz Club#Jagger Richards Jones#Soundcue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

What’s Charlie Watts’s Cause of Death? The Legendary Drummer Has Died

Frequently hailed as one of the best rock drummers in the world, Charlie joined Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in 1963, after a string of drumming stints in esteemed bands like Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated. A keen jazz lover, Charlie was the founding member of the Charlie Watts Orchestra. “It...
Public Health963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
Hello Magazine

Mick Jagger's poignant tribute to Charlie Watts sparks huge reaction

Sir Mick Jagger has paid tribute to his bandmate, Charlie Watts, following the death of the Rolling Stones drummer on Tuesday. Charlie passed away at the age of 80 in a London hospital on 24 August, prompting a huge response from musicians and fans alike. WATCH: Mick Jagger opens up...
MusicGossip Cop

Mick Jagger Welcoming Baby No. 9 With Longtime Girlfriend?

Has Mick Jagger welcomed a ninth child? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about Jagger getting married to his longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and having a new baby. Let’s look back on this story to see what ended up happening. ‘Time Ain’t On His Side’. The Globe reported...
ReligionForward

The secret Jewish history of Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts, a founder of the Rolling Stones, and the British rock band’s only drummer, has died at age 80. Earlier this month, the Rolling Stones announced that Watts would not appear with the band on its upcoming tour due to unspecified medical reasons. As a member of the Stones, he is regarded as one of the greatest rock drummers of all time, helping to create and refine that band’s classic-rock sound, which is virtually synonymous with the genre itself.
EntertainmentBBC

Charlie Watts obituary: Jazz man who became rock superstar

Drummer Charlie Watts, who has died at 80, provided the foundation that underpinned the music of the Rolling Stones. The band became a by-word for rock 'n' roll excess but for Watts, playing with the Stones did not become the ego trip that drove Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. A...
MusicSFGate

Pete Townshend Pens Touching Tribute to Charlie Watts: 'Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a Sign'

Pete Townshend wrote a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer who died on Tuesday at age 80. The Who guitarist posted a photo of a rainbow on Instagram, captioning it, “Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a sign. Charlie Watts wept at Keith Moon’s funeral. I wish I was capable of such tears today. Instead, I just want to say goodbye. Not a rock drummer, a jazz drummer really, and that’s why the Stones swung like the Basie band!! Such a lovely man. God bless his wife and daughter, and I’ll bet the horses will miss him too.”
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Rockers React To CHARLIE WATTS's Death

Paul Stanley (KISS), David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE), (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE), Perry Farrell (JANE'S ADDICTION) and Rob Zombie are among the rockers who have reacted on social media to the passing of THE ROLLING STONES drummer Charlie Watts. Watts's death was confirmed by his publicist Bernard Doherty, who said in a...
MusicOroville Mercury-Register

Charlie’s company: The musicians I still admire | Editor’s notes

That line, from Neil Young’s “My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue),” might be my least favorite in the history of music. At least, that’s how I see it at 61. Like a lot of old guitar players, I had different views in my younger days. Fortunately, I grew...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Charlie Watts and wife of 57 years pose in sweet final photo

Rolling Stones drummer and late music icon Charlie Watts attended one last charity event with Shirley Ann Shephard, his wife of 57 years. The couple smiled together at an event for the dog foundation Forever Hounds Trust in May 2020 in one of the last photos of Watts before he died.
MusicNME

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards pay tribute to late Rolling Stones bandmate Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones‘ founding members – lead vocalist Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards – have both shared tributes to their late bandmate, drummer Charlie Watts. Jagger shared a photo of Watts behind the drum kit, smiling as he plays, on his social media. Richards, meanwhile, shared a photo of Watts’ kit – presumably from rehearsals for their 2021 tour – with a ‘Closed, Please Call Again’ sign hanging from a stand.
MusicPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Three Surviving Stones Members Mourn Charlie Watts: ‘I Will Dearly Miss You’

The three surviving members of The Rolling Stones have posted emotional tributes to their bandmate Charlie Watts after the announcement of his death. Watts, who was 80, passed away in London on Tuesday after spending over 58 years keeping the beat for Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Jagger simply posted a photo of Watts laughing at his drum-kit, and Richards posted Watts’ kit with a “closed” sign hanging up on a cymbal. Ronnie Wood, who joined the band 11 years after Watts in 1974, posted a photo of the two of them alongside the caption: “I love you my fellow Gemini ~ I will dearly miss you ~ you are the best.” The posts were the first public comments from the Stones after the death of their drummer. As it stands, the band is still scheduled to tour the U.S. later this year with Steve Jordan, who was announced as Watts’ temporary replacement when he dropped out to recover from a medical procedure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy