The Rolliing Stones’ Charlie Watts Dead At 80
The music world was shocked to learn that Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died on August 24th at the age of 80. Fans had been showing concern when the news broke earlier this month that for the first time in his career, Watts was sitting out of a Stones tour due to an unspecified illness. Keith Richards' longtime collaborator and drummer, Steve Jordan will fill in for Watts throughout the 13-city trek, which starts next month.940wfaw.com
Comments / 0