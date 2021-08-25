Inclusive Teaching Through Equitable Grading and Feedback - CTLO Summer Series 2021

This workshop provides an introduction to some of the foundational principles and practices of inclusive teaching. Inclusive teaching is that which supports all students in their efforts to find greater belonging, equity, and trust in a course’s learning community. Inclusive teaching is predicated upon thinking through the barriers to inclusion as they affect our teaching and what may be done to overcome them. Using case vignettes, this workshop will give participants the opportunity to explore practices of inclusive teaching that can improve their courses by engaging wider range of voices and viewpoints, by creating greater accessibility in activities and assessments, by supporting classroom civility and productive conflict, and by fostering a culture of collaboration and empowerment with students that encourages deep learning and critical thought.