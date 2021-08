The HRH reunion resumed after a 2020 COVID hiatus on Aug 7. Organized by Kathy Dickenson, it was a congenial group with a lot of catching up to do. Present were the Dickenson family: dad Kris, mom Kathy, son Tyler and daughter Kaetlynn. Tyler will be a freshman at Clare High School this year while Kaetlynn will be a senior. (She states she fully intends to lord this over him all year.)