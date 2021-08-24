Cancel
50 Years Ago Today!!! The Who Releases 'Who's Next' In America

By Music News
940wfaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was 50 years ago today (August 25th, 1971) that the Who released what is largely regarded as their masterpiece, Who's Next. Although Who's Next, which dropped 11 days earlier in the UK, was a massive success, building on the back-to-back triumphs of 1969's Tommy and 1970's concert set, Live At Leeds; Who's Next only got as high as Number Four in the U.S. — yet fared better in the UK where it topped the album charts.

