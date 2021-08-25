Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

West Virginia mayor seeks $500 for vaccinated workers

Middletown Press
 12 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The mayor of West Virginia's largest city wants to give $500 to all city workers in Charleston who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced Tuesday that she sent a letter to the City Council requesting approval for either a cash payment or a $500 health savings account contribution to eligible employees. Workers must have at least two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the city said in a statement.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Health
Charleston, WV
Coronavirus
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
Charleston, WV
Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The City Council#Pfizer#American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Brazil-Argentina soccer match suspended in coronavirus dispute

SAO PAULO — A World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended amid chaotic scenes after local health officials walked onto the pitch on Sunday in a bid to remove three players who didn’t comply with coronavirus restrictions. The match featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar was stopped...
NBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy