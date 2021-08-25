Cancel
Salisbury, NC

Deadly shooting in Salisbury

WFMY NEWS2
 5 days ago

Salisbury police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead late Tuesday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Williams road just before 11 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Michael Payne with a gunshot wound.

He died before first responders could take him to a hospital.

Police are now asking for the public's help as they investigate.

Anyone with information can contact  Detective Everette at (704) 638-5333, (704) 638-5262 or email: investigations@salisburync.gov .

