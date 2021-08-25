Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Singapore is the only nation with a dedicated 'net link to China. And they've just agreed to expand its use

By Laura Dobberstein
theregister.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour regions and provinces in China have announced they are joining an existing dedicated internet connectivity facility linking the Middle Kingdom and Singapore. Launched in September 2019, the China-Singapore (Chongqing) International Dedicated Connectivity (IDC) is the first point-to-point internet connectivity between China and a foreign country and links Singapore with seven districts across Chongqing.

www.theregister.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western China#Southwest China#Laos#The China Singapore#The Idc Forum#Chinese#Xinhua#Asean#Imda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Internet
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

3rd secret Chinese 100-missile silo field found; China’s nukes seeing ‘explosive growth,’ says US nuke chief

On Thursday, the U.S. Air Force Air University’s China Aerospace Studies Institute published a report describing the likely discovery of a Chinese missile silo filed near Ordos City in the Chinese-controlled Inner Mongolia region. Adml. Charles Richard, the commander of the U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), which oversees the U.S. nuclear...
Public HealthGrand Island Independent

China is pushing a big COVID-19 lie

As Americans wrestle over how to defeat the delta variant of COVID-19, China’s government is still refusing to provide the data necessary to determine the origins of the pandemic. Instead, Beijing — in tandem with Russian state media outlets — is promoting the conspiracy theory that the coronavirus originated in...
Chinadallassun.com

Two Chinese ships enter Japan's territorial waters

Tokyo [Japan], August 28 (ANI): In yet another case of illegal intrusion by Beijing, two Chinese patrol ships entered Japan's territorial waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Saturday. At first, four ships in total were spotted in the area bordering Japan's territorial waters. Then,...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Japan ups the ante against China, plans to deploy nukes near Taiwan next year

In a move that is expected to challenge China’s dominance in the South China Sea, Japan has reportedly planned to deploy missile units next year on an island that is merely 300 kilometres off the coast of Taiwan. The move is aimed at countering Beijing’s increasing naval presence in an area that carries a history of military disputes, reported Japanese media, adding that the nukes will also help defend against a potential Chinese attack.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

China seals city as its worst virus outbreak in a year grows

China's worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago escalated Wednesday with dozens more cases around the country, the sealing-off of one city and the punishment of its local leaders. Since that initial outbreak was tamed last year, China's people had lived virtually...
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

Will the U.S. risk war with China to defend Taiwan?

Communist China has been threatening for years to regain control of Taiwan by any means necessary. For some time, the Communists ruling the Chines mainland believed this might be accomplished without resort to military force, but they have been more aggressive since the ascendancy of Xi Jinping in 2012. Two...
Public Healthbirminghamnews.net

China punishes 20 more officials over COVID-19 spread

Beijing [China], August 12 (ANI): China has punished nearly 20 more officials in its Guangdong Province's Guangzhou for negligence in curbing the spread of coronavirus soon after it punished nearly 47 officials nationwide for the same reason. Guangzhou city on Thursday announced punishments to 20 officials for their neglecting their...
Indiageneticliteracyproject.org

As Chinese troops falter in Tibet’s Himalayas, China launches genetic study of altitude adaptation

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. China has reportedly opened the world’s largest “plateau human genetic resources biological sample bank” in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau for medical researchers to study “plateau diseases” and improve the country’s health support capabilities in the region.
Foreign PolicyNBC Chicago

Kamala Harris Says Asia Won't Have to Choose Between the U.S. and China

Vice President Kamala Harris said Beijing's actions in the South China Sea are "unlawful" and undermined international rules-based order, threatening the sovereignty of other nations. She also sought to assure countries in Asia that they won't have to choose between the U.S. and China. Harris was speaking in Singapore during...
Foreign Policywincountry.com

China state media says U.S. VP Harris seeking to divide Asia

HANOI/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese state media on Wednesday accused U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris of seeking to drive a wedge between China and its Southeast Asian neighbours with her comments that Beijing used coercion and intimidation to back its South China Sea claims. Harris made the comments in a speech...
WorldVoice of America

Why the EU Sides with Southeast Asia in the South China Sea Dispute

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - European Union members will step up their advocacy of open access to the disputed South China Sea, a key world trade route, despite Chinese claims to nearly all of it as they discuss the issue with Southeast Asian countries, analysts believe. The 27 EU members, such as...
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

U.S., China Accuse Each Other of 'Bullying' Nations

HANOI (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday again charged China with bullying its Southeast Asian neighbours, the second time in two days she has attacked Beijing during a regional visit, as Washington tries to rally regional partners to take on China's growing economic and military influence. The Chinese...

Comments / 0

Community Policy