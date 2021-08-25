Singapore is the only nation with a dedicated 'net link to China. And they've just agreed to expand its use
Four regions and provinces in China have announced they are joining an existing dedicated internet connectivity facility linking the Middle Kingdom and Singapore. Launched in September 2019, the China-Singapore (Chongqing) International Dedicated Connectivity (IDC) is the first point-to-point internet connectivity between China and a foreign country and links Singapore with seven districts across Chongqing.www.theregister.com
