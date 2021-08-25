Admix Launches Movember In-Play Ad Campaign for Mobile Gamers

“We build relationships based on trust and scale our business on the premise that looking and feeling our best is not a luxury, but a necessity.” – Alex Dastmalchi. In 2010, Alex Dastmalchi sought out to provide quality self-care products at an affordable cost. Today, the Dastmalchi organization owns and operates a collection of lifestyle, beauty, and wellness brands with products that are customer centered. One of these brands is the high-performing, skin-inclusive, self-care essentials for everyone, known as Vanity Planet. With the desire to produce top-selling skincare, we evolve our everyday beauty routine so we can continuously lead the charge in beauty technology. Since 2014, our belief is to bring our strong history of innovation and craftsmanship to bring additional value to the overall beauty industry. The large Vanity Planet community of beauty enthusiasts can expect trend-forward wellness products that deliver spa-grade experiences at home and that suit every skin type. We never cut corners when it comes to style, function, and attainability.