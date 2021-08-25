Cancel
Video Games

Admix Launches Movember In-Play Ad Campaign for Mobile Gamers

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading In-Play advertising company Admix has teamed up with men’s health charity Movember to launch a series of targeted ads to reach highly engaged male gamers while they play video games. In-Play ads featuring Movember’s iconic ‘moustache’ branding will be placed natively within mobile games across a variety of genres...

