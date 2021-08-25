Cancel
Family Relationships

“Check Out This Bug.” Clever Teen Calls Dad Over To Reveal Amazing College News.

By Kelsey Bjork
InspireMore
InspireMore
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Finally getting the great news you’ve been waiting for is one of the best feelings ever. But finding a fun way to tell others is right up there!. Applying to colleges can be stressful, and the wait to hear if you’ve been accepted or not can feel like an eternity. That’s why one teen revealed his acceptance into UCLA to his dad in the most creative way.

InspireMore

InspireMore

The leader in good news and positive media happening around the globe.

#Great News
RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I was texting a new guy and felt the need to inform him I was a bigger girl. His 5-word response shook my soul.’: Woman receives touching reminder ‘a girl isn’t her size’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “The other day, I was texting with a new guy, and I felt the need, like I usually do, to inform him I was a bigger girl. Let’s remember: I’m the girl who writes about body positivity. I’m the girl who tells you not to feel ashamed of your size. Yet, I’m not always the girl who is there herself. I have moments where I’m not in alignment with my own written words. I’m human. I’m as much the reader on the other end looking for familiarity as I am the writer on the front end trying to give it.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
InspireMore

Wife Thought Wedding Video Was Lost Forever — Until Husband Reveals Best Surprise.

This may be the best anniversary gift ever! After finding out their wedding video had accidentally been erased, Drew Gottfried and his wife Kayla had to come to terms with the fact that they’d never get to watch the ceremony themselves. But over a decade later, a friend found a copy mixed in with other tapes at the church where their ceremony was held and secretly gave it to Drew.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘You need to place our child for adoption.’ I was totally alone.’: Birth mom becomes part of son’s adoptive family, ‘The moments we share are priceless’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Adoption is a topic rarely discussed by all sides. You hear about the joy of a couple finally having the chance at a family through the miracle of adoption. However, the pain and the struggles when faced with the realization you are unable to care for your baby are rarely discussed. The tears, the constant back and forth. Can I raise this child? The loneliness, the fear, the depression, the love. Birth mothers are all but forgotten. A side note to the overwhelming joy adoption brings.
gentside.co.uk

They found this coffin under a house... What was inside made their blood run cold

While working on a house in San Francisco a few years ago, workers made an astounding discovery. The body of a girl in a perfect state of preservation who had probably died more than a century ago was found in a metal box. She was most likely 2 years old at the time of her death, and this blonde little girl with pink cheeks and brand new clothes seemed to be sleeping a deep sleep in her sarcophagus, as if she would wake up at a moment’s notice.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Can you take a pair of siblings?’ 45 minutes later, we met our boys. Babies? Easy. Toddlers with trauma? Not so much.’: Couple adopt ‘forever sons’ from foster care

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Every story has a backstory, or as in most superhero movies, an ‘origin story.’ Not that we are superheroes, but there’s a story behind the current journey. My name is Tony, my wife is Carla—she is beautiful, amazing, and my best friend. We met in 1997 when Carla was going through a rough patch of life that ended in a divorce. We met at my family’s restaurant and started talking as friends. However, one day, a coworker of hers told me to ask her out, and this was the beginning of our life together. I started as a dad from day one—Shelby, her two-year-old daughter, melted my heart from the start and we became a family. Eventually, we were married and began to settle into life. Sydney, our second daughter, came along and our little family began to grow. Five years later a miracle happened, and Sawyer, our son, was born.
Family Relationshipskiss951.com

Teen Influencer Loses 2M Followers After Mom Deletes Social Media

I used to get mad at my mom when she would record “Regis and Kathy Lee” over my shows on VHS. But this mom is taking it to another level. A teen in Brazil who had more than 1.7-million followers on social media lost them all after her mom deleted her TikTok and Instagram accounts. Valentina Rocha Kanner Rios, who went by the name Nina Rios, was enjoying her Internet fame, but her mom Fernanda thought it was a “bad influence.” So she got rid of Valentina’s accounts, admitting that it was “Radical, yes. Necessary, too.”
Behind Viral VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘AlRawabi School For Girls’ On Netflix, A Jordanian Teen Drama Where A Girl Attacked By Bullies Plots Her Revenge

High school sucked for a lot of us, didn’t it? It didn’t take much for it to suck; often it was the presence of one or two people that made your life a living hell day in and day out. Bullying has just gotten worse in the 2020s, where people have the ability to torture their classmates outside school via social media. And if you think this is a phenomenon that’s not universal, think again. A new teen series from Jordan lets viewers around the world know that bullying — and its consequences — is pretty much the same no matter where you go.
Behind Viral Videoscentralrecorder.com

Mom Gets Shocked When See Captures Her Babysitter On Camera!!

Certain voices are god-gifted, and this teenager has an angelic voice. A mother got shocked when she heard her babysitter’s godly voice. She recorded the magical voice of the shy young girl and it went viral within a blink. The eight-year-old young babysitter has cast a spell on Nicki Maher...

