Everything You Need to Know About Kristen Stewart’s New Movie Spencer

In the history of live broadcasting, no single person has recorded extremely higher views than the late professional boxer, Muhammad Ali. In his prime, Ali drew audiences in the billions through his much-hyped matches with industry rivals. Muhammad Ali vs. Leon Spinks II is by far his most viewed match. On the 15th of September, 1978, Spinks and Ali had a re-match, following one of the biggest boxing disputes ever, that saw Spinks get stripped of his Heavyweight Championship. Through the years, Ali surpassed viewership history with broadcasts such as Muhammad Ali vs. Larry Holmes: The Last Hurrah, Muhammad Ali vs. Antonio Inoki, Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman: The Rumble in the Jungle, and Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier III: Thrilla in Manilla. Even in death, the boxing legend went out like the greatest in the world, with his June 2016 memorial service, whose planning he’d been a part of years before his death, having a record one billion views.