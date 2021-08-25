Cancel
Everything You Need to Know About Kristen Stewart’s New Movie Spencer

By Whitney Teal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Diana is Kristen Stewart’s role in the buzzy drama, which revolves around three crucial days in her life. The drama is in regards to the late Princess of Wales, in the 1990s for three days. Its title is a maiden name from Diana. Here is everything you need to know about the drama, whose director is Pablo Larrain.

