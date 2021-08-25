Cancel
Jerry Jones says getting COVID-19 vaccine is about team accountability: 'We rely on each other to win'

By Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has become one of the NFL's biggest COVID-19 vaccine supporters. He wants his team to lead the NFL in vaccination percentage, not just because being vaccinated is a smart, safe thing to do, but because it makes it a lot less likely that Cowboys players will miss significant time due to the league's COVID-19 protocols. And that gives the Cowboys a better chance to win.

