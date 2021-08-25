Savory pie highlights versatile Swiss chard

The easiest casserole you’ll ever make. A casserole made up of just four ingredients might sound like it’s either too good to be true or completely devoid of flavor, but this one is neither of those things. It does have just four ingredients, but it’s very very real and is as tasty as a cheeseburger but with all the comfort of a casserole. I find myself making this on busy weeknights because it’s just so easy to throw together, but unlike some other last-minute meals I’ve tried out, I never hear any whining about this one once we all sit down to dinner.