Savory pie highlights versatile Swiss chard
Swiss chard is my go-to summer, fall and winter vegetable not only because it is delicious but because it is so versatile. The large quilted deep green leaves just beg to be stuffed while the smaller leaves are perfect for stir-fry, side dishes and soups. My favorite variety is called Bright Lights because the stems are a bouquet of multi colors from yellow to white to red and pink. The stems are edible too so the whole plant is planet friendly with no waste!
