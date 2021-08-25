Cancel
Glowy Hyperkinetic Vertical Shooter Revo Launches with Release Trailer

By James Cunningham on August 25, 2021
Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to say why aliens are always so unpleasant but that’s why spaceships have lasers. Wander into the wrong section of space and it’s a good idea to be carrying decent firepower, because you’re bound to run into hostile forces. Thankfully they’re usually a lightly-armed advance guard, giving just enough time to figure out the attack patterns and power up the ship a bit before the heavy hitters arrive. In Revo the attack strategy is “never stop moving”, making for a highly energetic shooter that’s as fast as it is colorful. You start off with one weapon but as the levels go by and bosses drop new upgrades you’ll eventually have four different ones available at any given time, and you can choose the loadout before each level. The trick is to keep in mind that each gun uses a bit of energy and while the enemies are fairly generous with the drops it’s still easy in the later areas to be caught dry, waiting for a tech powerup to float down the screen and enable a supply-ship to drop a load of energy. It doesn’t require a lot of brainpower to lay off the fire buttons, but between keeping in near-constant motion while avoiding the quick enemy shots it can be that one more thing that can trip you up. Meanwhile the score multiplier is going up as enemies are destroyed and tanking with every hit taken, making for a tug-of-war as you try to maximize the level as best possible. Basically, though, so long as you keep shooting and dodging you’ll probably come out all right.

