Burna Boy and Don Jazzy Link for New Single "Question"
Afrofusion superstar Burna Boy and legendary hitmaker Don Jazzy have teamed up to deliver the brand new song, “Question.”. The pair’s collab is sung in a medley of English, Pidgin English and Yoruba, and arrives with an accompanying music directed by TG Omori. Its visual is shot in Lagos, Nigeria and sees Burna Boy and a group of children interacting in Pidgin English. “Question but dem no get answer/Anything wey you wish, that be your portion/Na by the grace of God and insha Allah we dey move am,” he sings.hypebeast.com
