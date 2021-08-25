Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Burna Boy and Don Jazzy Link for New Single "Question"

By Store
hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfrofusion superstar Burna Boy and legendary hitmaker Don Jazzy have teamed up to deliver the brand new song, “Question.”. The pair’s collab is sung in a medley of English, Pidgin English and Yoruba, and arrives with an accompanying music directed by TG Omori. Its visual is shot in Lagos, Nigeria and sees Burna Boy and a group of children interacting in Pidgin English. “Question but dem no get answer/Anything wey you wish, that be your portion/Na by the grace of God and insha Allah we dey move am,” he sings.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Music#Music Video#Celebrities#Pidgin#Dem#Na
Related
NME

Watch Megan Thee Stallion spit bars in ‘Outta Town Freestyle’ music video

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new standalone track titled ‘Outta Town Freestyle’, set to a beat by her producer Lil Ju. Megan had already used the beat earlier in the week for a short verse shared on social media, before revisiting it for ‘Outta Town Freestyle’. “Was re inspired...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Eminem’s Verse On Nas’ Album: "You Can't Front On This"

Nas just released the sequel to his 2019 project King’s Disease today, featuring a star studded cast of appearances from Eminem, Lauryn Hill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. While the song “Nobody” is getting a lot of praise from Lauryn Hill fans for her insane lyricism and wordplay, another track that fans have been talking about is the Eminem-featured track “EPMD 2,” in which Eminem decides to pay homage to a slew of fallen rappers who’ve left us too soon.
CelebritiesComplex

Soulja Boy Blasts Kanye West for Withholding His Verse from ‘Donda’ Track

Soulja Boy claims he got left off of Donda after Kanye West apparently reached out to ask him to be on the album. Draco supplied screenshots of text messages that he says are between him and Yeezy, which show him asking to include the “Crank That” rapper on Donda and in a new Gap campaign. Soulja can also be seen sending audio files to Kanye, perhaps for the song “Remote Control.”
MusicVulture

Megan Thee Stallion Cleared to Drop ‘Butter’ Remix

A judge has ruled that Megan Thee Stallion is cleared to release her remix of BTS’s “Butter.” The rapper had filed a petition against her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, along with its CEO Carl Crawford, claiming that they were preventing her from releasing the song. The petition argues that blocking the remix’s release would cause “irreparable damage, including a devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry.” The filing also claims that by preventing Megan from releasing the song, the label is violating the temporary restraining order placed against them last year. Megan had previously sued 1501 Certified Entertainment and Crawford for allegedly blocking the release of her EP Suga. Legal disputes over Megan’s contract with 1501 are ongoing. Meanwhile, Meg’s remix of “Butter” is set to drop by the end of this week.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

DaBaby Drops New Freestyle ‘Whole Lotta Money’: Watch

After making headlines for his homophobic remarks at last month’s Rolling Loud and getting dropped by several festivals because of that, the controversial rapper is back with a freestyle in which he expresses zero remorse for his recent actions. Although DaBaby did apologize to the LGBTQ+ community, many thought that...
Posted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Wizkid Drops 'Essence' Remix Featuring Justin Bieber

The song-of-the-summer just got a pop remix. Hours after teasing that "something special" was on the way, Wizkid dropped a remix of his Tems-assisted track “Essence,” featuring Justin Bieber on Friday (August 13). The afrobeats artist released the un-remixed track, which is currently at No. 54 on the Billboard Hot...
DJBooth

Lizzo, Wizkid, NLE Choppa: Best of the Week

Lizzo, Wizkid, & NLE Choppa Released the Best Songs This Week. This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Best of the Week is a new editorial series on Audiomack World, highlighting the latest and greatest new songs on the platform across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.
hotnewhiphop.com

WizKid Adds Justin Bieber To "Essence" For A Song Of The Summer Candidate

WizKid had the song of the summer before Justin Bieber hopped on but now, "Essence" is ready to take over the international charts. A testament to the fact that anything could pop at any time, WizKid's 2020 record "Essence" has absolutely taken over as the Nigerian singer reaches for an elevated reaction to his summer smash. The song was originally included on his album Made In Lagos, and the new version with Justin Bieber and Tems impacts the deluxe edition of the project, adding some North American spice to the mix and promising to be a problem for the coming months.
Posted by
HOLAUSA

Manuel Turizo and Tini release their new song ‘Maldita Foto’

Manuel Turizo and Tini just released the music video to “Maldita Foto,” their new song. This marks the first time Manuel and Tini have collaborated together, with fans eagerly awaiting the results of their work. Manuel and Tini took to Instagram to promote the song, featuring a photo of the...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Burna Boy – ‘Question (ft. Don Jazzy)’

GRAMMY winner Burna Boy is back with his new single ‘Question.’. The flavorsome jam – which follows this Spring’s ‘Kilometre’ – sees the star team up with Afrobeats icon Don Jazzy, who is globally notable for crafting classics for the likes of Tiwa Savage and newcomer Ayra Starr. Together, the...
Theater & Dancedancingastronaut.com

ATB & Ben Samama link up on new single ‘Like That’

ATB is no stranger to crafting larger than life dance anthems. Over a multi-decade career the German producer has had more than his fair share of smash hits, starting with the 1998 classic ‘9pm (Till I Come).’ Most recently he returned to his breakthrough release and re-imagined it as ‘Your Love (9pm)’ with fellow German DJ Topic and Swedish artist A7S. This go round he’s starting fresh with a brand new single “Like That” that features LA-based vocalist Ben Samama over a crisply produced modern dance instrumental. Punctuated by Samama’s soaring vocals, the duo’s debut is an emotion-drenched jam that juxtaposes idyllic guitar riffs with a subdued but bouncy bassline. For someone as prolific and skilled as ATB, “Like That” sounds flawless and feels effortless — a testament to over 20 years of hit-making.
GreenwichTime

Anuel AA Appears to Address Karol G Split on New Single '23 Preguntas'

Puerto Rican superstar Anuel AA has released new song, “23 Preguntas,” which appears to be dedicated to his former partner, Karol G. The confessional track boasts heavy drums and atmospheric synths, and finds Anuel AA digging deep to ask his ex 23 questions (the track also features a brief cameo by Rauw Alejandro, who sings the hook toward the end). “Tu me amas o tu amor esta a la venta/Te quedarías conmigo si toca cero mi cuenta,” Anuel AA croons at one point, the lyrics translating loosely to, “Do you love me, or is your love for sale/Would you stay with me if my accounts hit zero?”
GreenwichTime

Kanye West Finally Releases 'Donda' Album

After five weeks, four official public listening sessions and millions of words of speculation from the media, Kanye West finally released his “Donda” album to streaming services on Sunday morning. It is unclear when the album was actually posted, but a press release from West’s label, Def Jam, arrived at around 8:15 a.m. ET. The album’s arrival time coincides thematically with West’s church-like “Sunday Service” performances from recent years.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Rich Gang Has Returned With a New Track From Birdman and Young Thug

Rich Gang is back. The famous group’s return is marked by a new single with Birdman and Young Thug titled “Blue Emerald.” The upbeat track showcases Young Thug’s rap prowess as he slithers throughout the song’s verses with slippery melodies. The video showcases Young Thug and Birdman riding through a...
hypebeast.com

Soulja Boy Calls Out Kanye West for Discarding His Verse on 'DONDA'

Following the release of DONDA and Kanye West claiming it was released without his permission, Soulja Boy took to Twitter to call out the 44-year-old rapper for leaving his verse out of the album. According to the screenshots, Draco tweeted that West reached out to him, showing him love and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Shares New ‘Tuned In Freestyle’

Megan has dropped a new freestyle for her “hotties” on Twitter. The Houston rapper playfully asked if her fans on Twitter were “up” before sharing a video for “Tuned In Freestyle,” a flow that addresses her haters and pays homage to some Pokémon characters. On the track, Megan even spits bars like, “I’m the hot girl, feelin’ like Charizard/And he know he finna win if he get my card.” In its accompanying video, she can be seen dressed head-to-toe in lime green while twerking and holding a wine glass in the studio. She even appears to make reference to Normani’s R&B anthem...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

EarthGang Share Video for New Song “Erykah”: Watch

EarthGang have shared a new single paying tribute to Erykah Badu. It is simply titled “Erykah” and it arrives with a playful music video shot by Neri. Watch EarthGang ride jet skis and chill on the beach in the clip below. EarthGang open “Erykah” with a monologue about the first...
NME

Lizzo takes aim at rumours on her first single in two years featuring Cardi B

Lizzo has returned with her first new music in two years, ‘Rumors’, featuring fellow rapper Cardi B. For the track, Lizzo takes aim at how her appearance and actions are discussed by the public, and criticises the gossip spread about her online. “Spending all your time trying to break a...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Nas Releases New Album ‘King’s Disease 2’ Feat. Eminem, Lauryn Hill, A Boogie, More: Stream

The announcement of a new Nas album definitely came as a surprise last week as there were no hints of it happening beforehand. Earlier this week, the legendary Queensbridge rapper unveiled the official tracklist for King’s Disease 2 featuring 15 tracks and guest appearances from Eminem, EPMD, Blxst, Lauryn Hill, Charlie Wilson, YG, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and of course, Hit-Boy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy