Just a week after Huawei was banned by the US, its CEO and founder, Ren Zhengfei, has spoken against any retaliatory move by the Chinese government to ban products from the US. In an interview with Bloomberg, Mr Zhengfei made it clear that such retaliation won’t be welcomed by him. He said: “That will not happen, first of all. And second of all, if that happens, I’ll be the first to protest.”